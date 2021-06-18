Valorant Conquerors Championship: NODWIN Gaming unveils format and prize pool distribution

NODWIN Gaming has unveiled the format for the upcoming Valorant Conquerors Championship. The two-month-long Valorant Conquerors Championship will be the qualifying tournament for the APAC Last Chance Qualifiers, already a part of the 2021 Valorant Champions Tour.

NODWIN Gaming is one of the leading esports organizers of South Asia. On May 29th, Riot games announced that it would bring the Valorant Conquerors Championship to the South Asian region in partnership with NODWIN Gaming.

Today, NODWIN Gaming revealed the format and some other details of the tournament.

Hello Agents, Here's all you need to know about VCC! 🏆



Watch the full video to know about how to register for VCC, VCC Tournament format & other Frequently asked Questions about VCC! 🔥



🔗 https://t.co/Beab4DvxD8#VCC #VCC2021 #registernow pic.twitter.com/DMIAJxWGya — NODWIN Gaming South Asia (@NodwinSouthAsia) June 17, 2021

Valorant Conquerors Championship format, prize pool, and details

The Valorant Conquerors Championship will be the qualifying tournament for the APAC Last Chance Qualifiers, which is already a part of the 2021 Valorant Champions Tour. It is the only way for South Asian teams, including Indian teams, to secure a spot in the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 later this year.

The format of the Valorant Champions Tour is as follows:

#1 - Qualifiers

The VCC will run across in five sub-regions in South Asia with one wildcard qualifier.

There will be a total of eight slots for the Valorant Conquerors Championship main event:

Two from India.

Two from Pakistan-Afghanistan.

One from Nepal-Bhutan.

One from Bangladesh.

One from Sri-Lanka Maldives.

One from Wildcard.

#VCC Timeline 🗓



Registration for 🇮🇳 Q1 : OPEN ; Q2: 14th - 27th July

Registration for 🇵🇰🇦🇫 Q1: OPEN; Q2: 7th - 24th July

Registration for 🇳🇵🇧🇹: 3rd - 15th July

Registration for 🇱🇰🇲🇻: 5th - 18th July

Registration for 🇧🇩: 8th - 21st July



🔗https://t.co/dEuwKYoMms#registernow pic.twitter.com/e7aFftwPEs — NODWIN Gaming South Asia (@NodwinSouthAsia) June 17, 2021

All registered teams in each subregion will play single-elimination online qualifiers to reach the grand final playoffs. The additional wildcard slot is where the runners-up of the five regional qualifiers will get to play once again.

In the Wild Card qualifiers, seven teams will play in a double-elimination bracket, and the winner will get a slot in the grand final playoffs of VCC. All the matches of the online qualifier will be a best-of-three tie except for the finals, which will be a best-of-five tie.

#2 - Grand final playoffs

These eight qualified teams will make their way into the grand final playoffs. These eight teams will then be divided into two groups. The teams will face each other in groups from August 19th to 22nd August. The top two teams of each group will advance to the grand finals. All these matches will be a best-of-three tie.

#3 - Grand finals

The top four teams will play best-of-three semi-finals and best-of-five grand finals.

The Champions will earn the Valorant Conquerors Championship and a big part of the $33,000 prize pool. They also qualified for the APAC Last Chance qualifiers and will compete with the teams from Japan, Korea, and Southeast Asia for one slot in the Valorant Champions Tour.

