Valorant Conquerors Championship registrations start today, NODWIN Gaming reveals format details and more

The registration process for the Valorant Conquerors Championship starts today.

On May 29th, Riot Games announced that they would introduce the Valorant Conquerors Championship in partnership with NODWIN Gaming, South Asia’s leading esports company.

This will be the qualifying tournament for the APAC Last Chance Qualifiers, already a part of the 2021 Valorant Champions Tour. It is the only way for the South Asian teams to secure a spot in the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 later this year.

On June 13th, NODWIN Gaming revealed the logo of the Valorant Conquerors Championship.

NODWIN Gaming's Valorant Conquerors Championship

Valorant Conquerors Championship format and details

The VCC is the only way to secure a spot in the APAC Last Chance Qualifiers. The tournament champion will qualify for the APAC Last Chance Qualifiers. They will face teams from Japan, Korea, and South-East Asia for one slot in the Valorant Champions Tour.

NODWIN Gaming has already revealed the format for the Valorant Conquerors Championship:

Valorant Conquerors Championship timeline

There will be eight qualifiers for the main event of the Valorant Conquerors Championship.

India Qualifier 1

A single-elimination qualifier will take place from July 1st to July 11th. The registration process for the qualifier is open from June 15th to June 28th.

Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifier 1

It is another single-elimination qualifier that will take place from 8th to July 18th. The registration process for the Pakistan and Afghanistan Qualifier 1 is open from June 15th to July 5th.

Nepal & Bhutan Qualifier

The Nepal & Bhutan Qualifier will take place from July 17th to July 22nd in a single-elimination method. The registration process for the qualifier is open from July 3rd to July 15th.

Sri Lanka & Maldives Qualifier

A single-elimination qualifier will take place from July 20th to July 25th. The registration process for the qualifier is open from July 5th to July 18th.

Bangladesh Qualifier

A single-elimination qualifier will take place from July 23rd to August 1st. The registration process for the qualifier is open from July 8th to July 21st.

Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifier 2

The second qualifier for Pakistan & Afghanistan will take place from July 26th to August 5th. The registration process for the qualifier is open from July 7th to July 24th.

India Qualifier 2

India Qualifier 2 will take place from July 29th to August 8th. The registration process for the qualifier is open from July 14th to July 27th.

Wildcard

The runners up from all the qualifiers will participate in the Wildcard qualifier, a double-elimination qualifier. The Wildcard Qualifiers will take place from August 10th to 15th.

Grand Finals

The Playoffs of the Valorant Conquerors Championship will be played from August 19th to August 22nd. The tournament's Grand Finals is scheduled for August 28th and 29th.

The Valorant Conquerors Championship schedule

The Valorant Conquerors Championship winner will participate in the APAC Last Chance Qualifiers to secure their spot in the Valorant Champions Tour 2021.

