Valorant Conquerors Championship: NODWIN Gaming unveils the Group Division and schedule of India Qualifiers 1

NODWIN Gaming's Valorant Conquerors Championship will start tomorrow with the India Qualifiers 1.

On May 29th, Riot Games announced the Valorant Conquerors Championship to the South Asian region in partnership with NODWIN Gaming. The winner of the Valorant Conquerors Championship will get a slot in the APAC Last Chance Qualifiers, which is a part of the 2021 Valorant Champions Tour.

The journey of the Indian teams to secure a spot in the Valorant Champions Tour is going to start tomorrow. NODWIN Gaming recently revealed the group division and schedule of the upcoming Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1.

Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1 Schedule

Valorant Conquerors Championship will be the qualifying tournament for the APAC Last Chance Qualifiers for the South Asian teams. It is the only way for Indian and other South Asian teams to secure a spot in the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 later this year.

Indian teams will get two opportunities to qualify for the main event of the Valorant Conquerors Championship. The organizers have already revealed the schedule of the first-round matches. However, India Qualifiers 1 will commence from tomorrow.

364 teams have registered for India Qualifiers 1 and have been divided into two groups. There are some big names in Group A, like Velocity Gaming, T69, Godlike Esports. Meanwhile, in Group-B, fans will see Global Esports, Samurai Esports, Enigma Gaming, Villainous, Force One X Leg Stump Esports. Round 1 of the Group A ties will be held tomorrow at 5:00 p.m., and Round 1 of Group B will be held on July 2nd.

However, NODWIN Gaming is yet to reveal the complete format of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1. The tournament winner will qualify for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Playoffs, and the runner-up will qualify for the Wildcard Qualifiers.

The final of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1 is on July 11. All matches will be broadcast on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube and Twitch channels.

