Global Esports outshines Enigma Gaming to knock them out of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1

Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1 Semi-Final started today. Global Esports defeated Enigma Gaming to secure their place in the Grand-Final.

Global Esports won against Tempest in the quarter-finals to make it to the semi-finals. Enigma Gaming qualified for the semi-final by beating Godlike Esports in the quarter-final.

Enigma Gaming vs Global Esports, Semi-Final, Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1:

Enigma Gaming and Global Esports faced off in a best-of-three tie to keep their Valorant Conquerors Championship dream alive.

The three Valorant maps that were selected for the match between Enigma Gaming and Global Esports following the veto process were:

Breeze

Icebox

Ascent

Map 1: Breeze

Fans witnessed a thrilling encounter in the first match of the day. Both teams secured 8 rounds as aggressors in both halves and sent the match into overtime. In Overtime, Global Esports secured two more rounds to win the match and took the lead in the tie.

Enigma Gaming 12-14 Global Esports

Enigma Gaming vs Global Esports Map 1 Scorecard

Map 2: Icebox

Global Esports put a dominating performance in the second match of the series. Global Esports started the game as the aggressor and dominated the first half securing 8 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Enigma Gaming was unable to secure a single round for themselves. However, Global Esports secured 5 more rounds in their favor and won the match and the series.

Enigma Gaming 04-13 Global Esports

Enigma Gaming vs Global Esports Map 2 Scorecard

With this win, Global Esports secured their spot in the Grand Finals of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1. They will face the winners of the second semi-final between Velocity Gaming and Samurai Esports tommorow.

Meanwhile, Enigma Gaming's journey in the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1 has come to an end. However, they will get another chance to qualify for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Grand Finals through India Qualifiers 2.

Edited by Gautham Balaji