Global Esports announces new PUBG Mobile roster; ex-Team Soul pro Sangwan, Aman, and Blaezi to be part of the team

With the announcement of PUBG Mobile India's return to the country, esports organizations don't want to be left behind. The brief hiatus following the ban has left many teams and players out of the scene.

The latest announcement comes from a popular esports organization, Global Esports, which revealed its PUBG Mobile lineup. The proclamation came through its YouTube channel.

Global Esports' PUBG Mobile roster

GE Aman - Aman Jain: Entry Fragger

GE Sangwan - Dhruv Sanwan: Assaulter/Support

GE Blaezi - Varad Kadtan: Assaulter

GE Iconic - Vinay Gahlot: Assaulter/Support

GE Darkk - Hrithik Saxena: Support

All the names are well-known in the PUBG Mobile scene and have repeatedly proved why they are the best in the community.

Aman is known for his aggressive gameplay and won the PMCO Fall 2019 tournament with Entity Gaming.

Sangwan, one of the earliest PUBG Mobile pros, has been part of teams like ETG Brawlers, VSG Crawlers, Fnatic, and Element Esports. He got his first success at the PMAS 2019 with Team Fnatic and joined Team Soul in early 2020. He also secured 13th place at the PMIS 2020 with Element Esports.

Blaezi was part of Team Zero Degree at the PMCO Fall 2019. He also turned out for Team Godx, who were semifinalists at the PMIS 2020. Zero Degree came sixth at the PMCO Fall 2019 and eighth at the PMAS 2019. The pro was also part of Team Soul before joining GE.

Iconic and Darkk have been together since 2019 and secured three consecutive Chicken Dinners at the PMCO Fall 2019, where they also secured seventh place.

About Global Esports

Global Esports is a professional esports organization founded in August 2017 and owns teams across the globe in various titles, such as CS: GO, DOTA 2, Fortnite, Overwatch, PUBG, Rainbow Six Siege, and Apex Legends.

Global Esports previously had a PUBG Mobile team in partnership with Synergy, known as SynerGE. They were one of the most consistent teams in the PUBG Mobile scene and had won more than $57,000 in prize money, according to Liquidpedia.