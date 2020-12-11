PUBG Mobile returns to top ten after three months; Among Us is the most-downloaded mobile game for the third straight month

App analytics firm Sensor Tower today released a list of the top ten mobile games in terms of the total number of downloads for November. The study revealed that Among Us, the leading title since October, has topped the list for the third straight month, maintaining its dominance over the market.

Some new offerings like Luxy Poker and Homescapes have also made their way into the list for the first time.

In terms of overall downloads, Among Us, published by InnerSloth, continues to be on top of the most-downloaded games list with 53.2 million downloads in November, representing a 50-times increase from November 2019. Although the installs have gone down from the last month, the game continues to be on top.

The USA contributed to the maximum number of downloads, with over 15.8 percent of the total installations. Brazil was the second-highest contributor, responsible for 9 percent of the overall downloads.

Among Us domination continues for the third consecutive month

Among Us continued to dominate in November and has been leading the charts for the last two months. Among Us led the No 2 ranked game by 18 million downloads (1.5 times more downloads).

Shortcut Run, from Voodoo, sits in second place for the most-installed mobile games list worldwide in November with 35.2 million installs. The racing game has done quite well globally. People seem to enjoy the thrill it provides while racing against other competitors.

The countries with the largest number of Shortcut Run installs were the USA, at 15.4 percent, and India, with 14.5 percent of the total downloads.

Join Clash 3D by Supersonic, Free Fire, from Garena, and Subway Surfers, from SYBO, secured the third, fourth, and fifth places, respectively.

According to Sensor Tower, the breakout launch for November was Project Makeover, by Bubblegum Games. The title generated five million downloads worldwide on the Apple App Store and placed third in the top ten downloads list last month on the same. The game also made USD 4.5 million in player spending from the platform.

PUBG Mobile bounces back into top 10 games list after three months of struggle

After not featuring in the top ten downloads list for three months, PUBG Mobile has come back with a bang, ranking at No 9 for overall downloads.

This Tencent Games property was the fourth-most installed game on the Apple App Store for the second month. However, it didn't make the corresponding list for the Google Play Store.