Among Us becomes most downloaded mobile game in September 2020, PUBG Mobile out of top 10 for second consecutive month

The 'Among us' storm hasn't weakened yet, as PUBG Mobile goes missing. The game tops the list of the most downloaded mobile games worldwide for September. According to the reports by Sensor Tower, the game has over 83.8 million installations, making its growth almost 40 times of what it was in September 2019. 23.2% of the total installations were made in the USA, followed by 11.5% in India.

InnerSloth, who are a small team of developers, have been operating the game since 2018. The game is free to play on mobile, which is probably why it has become the most downloaded game on both the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store. Earlier, in August, the game was placed 9th in the overall rankings. Surprisingly, PUBG Mobile isnt in the top ten for the second month running.

Scribble Rider from Voodoo has become the second most downloaded game in September. The title holds 22.7 million total installations in the month, with India being the top contributor, boasting over 15% of the total numbers. Brazil has contributed the 2nd highest number, with 12.4% of the installations.

Garena's Free fire has ranked up a place to become the 3rd most downloaded game in September. In absence of its rival PUBG Mobile in its user-dense region, the battle royale title has witnessed immense growth. Colour Roll 3D, which is the 2nd most downloaded game on iOS, holds the 4th position in the overall numbers. Emoji Puzzle, despite being placed at 10th in the App Store stats, has ended up at 5th place in the overall ranking.

Genshin Impact, despite only launching in the last week of the month, has accumulated enough installations to carry it to the 9th place on the App Store stats. The game was released globally on 28th September, and in a mere 4 days, it recorded around 6 million downloads.

PUBG Mobile out of top 10 for second consecutive month

PUBG Mobile, which had been one of the most consistent rank holders in the most downloaded games list, fails to get a place in the top 10 for the 2nd consecutive month. India, who contributes over 24% of the userbase of the game, banned it in the region in early September, due to data security concerns. Since then, the numbers aren't looking great for PUBG Mobile on a global scale either.