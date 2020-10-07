Genshin Impact beats PUBG Mobile as second-highest grossing game in first week of release, Honor of Kings tops list

The newly launched role-playing game, Genshin Impact, has beat popular games like PUBG Mobile and Coin Master to become the second-highest-grossing game in its first week of launch. This title was the most prominent international release for a Chinese game publisher.

Version 1.0 Gameplay Trailer｜Genshin Impact



·Free exploration in an open world

·Strategic combat based on elemental interactions

·A shared adventure with a colorful cast of companionshttps://t.co/wtjrvn1Bae#GenshinImpact — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) September 27, 2020

Genshin Impact generated 60 million USD in player spendings on both the app stores, i.e., Google Play Store and Apple App Store, from 28th September to 4th October, according to a report by Sensor Tower.

This game is very popular in China, where it generated around 25 million USD in player spending, which is 42% of its total revenue. Japan was at second position, with players in the country spending approximately 17 million USD, or close to 29% of the total revenue. The United States sat in third place, generating about 13% of the earnings, i.e., around 8 Million USD.

Outside of China, Genshin Impact generated 35 Million USD in player spendings, which is 58% of its revenue.

Worldwide, the Apple App Store accounts for a majority of player spending for Genshin Impact, making 42 million USD of revenue, or about 70% of the total.

Google Play, meanwhile, accounts for approximately 17.7 million USD, or close to 30% of spending, as per the Sensor Tower report.

Honor Of Kings (Arena of Valor) still sits on top of the table of highest-grossing games, having generated around 64 million USD in the said week, according to Sensor Tower.

PUBG Mobile generated around 56 million USD in player spendings, while Monster Strike was at fourth place with 40 million USD in revenue. Coin Master rounded off the top five after generating 28 million USD in revenue.

About Genshin Impact:

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play action game from Chinese publisher miHoYo, well-known for another popular game, Honkai Impact 3rd. Genshin Impact takes place in a fantasy world and was released on 28th September for Windows, PS4, Android, and iOS. This game saw 21.3 million pre-registrations, off which 16 million were from China.