Genshin Impact PC official system requirements revealed

Genshin Impact is an upcoming gacha-based action role-playing game developed by miHoYo. The developer is well-known for its previous titles like Honkai Impact 3rd, Collapse Gakuen, and others.
Genshin Impact is a free to play title releasing on 28th September 2020, across platforms including PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and iOS.
The developers are also working on a next-gen release for Genshin Impact on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. During a press conference, devs from miHoYo said:
“We have plans to launch on the next-generation consoles, and we will announce as soon as they become concrete.”
Genshin Impact uses a free to play business model that utilises the gacha-system and microtransactions to generate revenue. This game recently went live for pre-download on PC and PS4.
We will talk about how you can pre-download the game on your PC or any other platform in a separate article. For now, let us check out the official PC system requirements for Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact PC official system requirements
On 25th September 2020, miHoYo revealed the game's official PC system requirements, along with a series of answers to some of the frequently asked questions. Here is the official minimum and recommended system requirements for Genshin Impact on the PC.
Recommended specifications:
- Operating Systems: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit, or Windows 10 64-bit (Windows 10 dev builds are not currently supported)
- Processor: Intel Core i7 or equivalent
- RAM: 16 GB
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 6 GB or better
- DirectX Version: 11
- Storage Space: 30 GB of available storage space
Minimum Specifications:
- Operating Systems: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit, or Windows 10 64-bit (Windows 10 dev builds are not currently supported)
- Processor: Intel Core i5 or equivalent
- RAM: 8 GB
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 1030 or better
- DirectX Version: 11
- Storage Space: 30 GB of available storage space
Published 26 Sep 2020, 14:53 IST