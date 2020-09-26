Genshin Impact PC official system requirements revealed

Genshin Impact is an upcoming gacha-based action role-playing game developed by miHoYo. The developer is well-known for its previous titles like Honkai Impact 3rd, Collapse Gakuen, and others.

Genshin Impact is a free to play title releasing on 28th September 2020, across platforms including PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and iOS.

Dear Travelers,



The Barbara's Shining Debut event will begin right after official release!



All Travelers who create an account and reach Adventure Rank 20 before Version 1.1 goes live will receive "Shining Idol" Barbara (Hydro) via in-game message.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/G8OdVHNZp7 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) September 26, 2020

The developers are also working on a next-gen release for Genshin Impact on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. During a press conference, devs from miHoYo said:

“We have plans to launch on the next-generation consoles, and we will announce as soon as they become concrete.”

Genshin Impact uses a free to play business model that utilises the gacha-system and microtransactions to generate revenue. This game recently went live for pre-download on PC and PS4.

We will talk about how you can pre-download the game on your PC or any other platform in a separate article. For now, let us check out the official PC system requirements for Genshin Impact.

Dear Travelers:



The event wish "Ballad in Goblets" is about to begin! Win new characters, grab new weapons, and assemble your dream team!



In this event wish, the 5-star promotional character Venti(Anemo) will get a huge drop-rate boost!#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/aawj6pfVmN — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) September 26, 2020

Genshin Impact PC official system requirements

Image Credits: miHoYo

On 25th September 2020, miHoYo revealed the game's official PC system requirements, along with a series of answers to some of the frequently asked questions. Here is the official minimum and recommended system requirements for Genshin Impact on the PC.

Recommended specifications:

Operating Systems: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit, or Windows 10 64-bit (Windows 10 dev builds are not currently supported)

Processor: Intel Core i7 or equivalent

RAM: 16 GB

Graphics Card: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 6 GB or better

DirectX Version: 11

Storage Space: 30 GB of available storage space

Minimum Specifications:

Operating Systems: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit, or Windows 10 64-bit (Windows 10 dev builds are not currently supported)

Processor: Intel Core i5 or equivalent

RAM: 8 GB

Graphics Card: NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 1030 or better

DirectX Version: 11

Storage Space: 30 GB of available storage space

