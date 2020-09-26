Create
Genshin Impact PC official system requirements revealed

Image Credits: miHoYo
Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
Modified 26 Sep 2020, 16:07 IST
News
Genshin Impact is an upcoming gacha-based action role-playing game developed by miHoYo. The developer is well-known for its previous titles like Honkai Impact 3rdCollapse Gakuen, and others.

Genshin Impact is a free to play title releasing on 28th September 2020, across platforms including PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and iOS.

The developers are also working on a next-gen release for Genshin Impact on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. During a press conference, devs from miHoYo said:

“We have plans to launch on the next-generation consoles, and we will announce as soon as they become concrete.”

Genshin Impact uses a free to play business model that utilises the gacha-system and microtransactions to generate revenue. This game recently went live for pre-download on PC and PS4.

We will talk about how you can pre-download the game on your PC or any other platform in a separate article. For now, let us check out the official PC system requirements for Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact PC official system requirements

Image Credits: miHoYo
On 25th September 2020miHoYo revealed the game's official PC system requirements, along with a series of answers to some of the frequently asked questions. Here is the official minimum and recommended system requirements for Genshin Impact on the PC.

Recommended specifications:

  • Operating Systems: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit, or Windows 10 64-bit (Windows 10 dev builds are not currently supported)
  • Processor: Intel Core i7 or equivalent
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • Graphics Card: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 6 GB or better
  • DirectX Version: 11
  • Storage Space: 30 GB of available storage space

Minimum Specifications:

  • Operating Systems: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit, or Windows 10 64-bit (Windows 10 dev builds are not currently supported)
  • Processor: Intel Core i5 or equivalent
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Graphics Card: NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 1030 or better
  • DirectX Version: 11
  • Storage Space: 30 GB of available storage space

Published 26 Sep 2020, 14:53 IST
