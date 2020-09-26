Resident Evil 8: Village — Upcoming full presentation is scheduled for 27th September

Capcom will hold a full presentation for Resident Evil 8: Village on 27th September 2020, i.e., Sunday. This event is scheduled to start at 5:40 AM PT (6:10 PM IST) during the Tokyo Game Show Day 3. Yesterday, during Capcom's special program, we got new details on Resident Evil 8 and an announcement about the 25th anniversary of this popular franchise.

Capcom's Schedule | Day 3 of Tokyo Game Show 2020

Resident Evil 8: Village — Everything you need to know

Image Credits: Capcom

Resident Evil 8: Village is an upcoming survival horror video game developed and published by Capcom. It is the eighth major entry in the Resident Evil franchise slated to launch next year.

Resident Evil 8: Village uses the same RE Engine used to develop recent titles like Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2 remake, and Resident Evil 3 remake.

This game will release on next-generation platforms, including the PS5, Xbox Series X/Series S, and PC. During the Capcom special program at TGS 2020, the developers revealed they are working on a current-gen version of the game. And we might even see a current-gen release if there are no technical difficulties encountered.

Image Credits: Capcom

This time around, the game will offer more freedom to players than RE 7. Moreover, Resident Evil 8: Village will delve deeper into the story of Ethan Winters. This game will also feature more unique NPCs than RE 7. Here's a look at the plot of RE 8 as described by the developers:

"Years after the tragic events of the Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Ethan Winters has started over with his wife Mia, finally living in peace and putting the past behind them. However, Chris Redfield, the legendary hero from previous Resident Evil games, suddenly disrupts their life, throwing a devastated Ethan into a new and twisted nightmare in search of answers."

