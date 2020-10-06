Genshin Impact is a widely popular gacha-based role-playing game from miHoYo. The game launched a few days ago on September 28, 2020, across platforms including PC, PS4, Android and iOS. Since its launch, Genshin Impact has become one of the most critically acclaimed titles of the year. The game has already gained more popularity than some of the Triple-A titles that launched this year. Today we are going to talk about an official free giveaway that has been offered by the game.

Genshin Impact official giveaway event grants players with free primogems and genesis crystals

Image Credit: miHoYo

The developers miHoYo announced a free giveaway for their latest gacha-based role-playing game - Genshin Impact. The event is officially called "Caroline's Adventure Supplies". It grants 10% of the active participants the "Blessing of the Welkin Moon", which is a monthly subscription in the game that grants players 300 genesis crystals and 2700 primogems over the course of one month.

Players get the 300 genesis crystals on day 1 and 90 primogems each day till the end of the month. The giveaways are currently active and it will end on 11th October 2020 at 23:59:59 (UTC+8). Here is how you can participate in the free giveaway.

How to Participate in the free giveaway event?

Image Credit: miHoYo

[source: miHoYo forums]

Leave a comment on the giveaway post in the following format: [PS4 / PC or Mobile (select one)] + [your UID] + your thoughts on the game so far

Examples: [PS4] + [800000001] + I love exploring the open world! or [PC or Mobile] + [600000002] + Paimon is sooooo tasty!

Go to https://account.mihoyo.com/ and link your email. As long as your email is successfully linked, your participation in the draw is confirmed.

When the results are going to be announced?

According to the developers, players will get notified by an in-site message(if they won) before October 15, 2020, at 23:59 (UTC+8). And the rewards will be issued using Genshin Impact in-game mail to the winners UID before October 17, 2020, at 23:59 (UTC+8).

