Genshin Impact is a free to play gacha-based role-playing game developed by miHoYo. The game released a few days ago, on September 28, 2020, across platforms including PS4, PC, Android and iOS. Like most role-playing games, Genshin Impact overwhelms most new players with game-related jargons.

New players are bound to make mistakes while playing Genshin Impact. These mistakes can often spoil your early/end game experience, and may lead to a greater grind(doing same activities for better loot, LVL, etc) than normal.

As we all know, grinding in role-playing games or MMORPGs can become a chore at times. To avoid such problems, today, we have brought you a guide on 5 basic things that you should know before playing Genshin Impact.

5 Basic tips and tricks you should know before playing Genshin Impact

1.) Weapon enhancement and ascension

Like many of the present role-playing games, Genshin Impact offers a plethora of weapons and gears. Weapons in the game can be upgraded. In Genshin Impact, you can enhance your weapons using enhancement ores, or by using other weapons.

During the early hours, what most players do, is upgrade a low-grade weapon. This is one of the mistakes that must be avoided in Genshin Impact.

The resources required to upgrade a weapon in the game are limited(requires grinding). You can buy them from blacksmiths, or find them in chests, while exploring the open world of Teyvat.

However, players in Genshin Impact don't have the luxury of wasting the resources towards upgrading every available weapon. Use enhancement ores or other weapons to upgrade at least a 4-star weapon. After reaching a certain level, you can ascend your 4-stars or higher weapon to increase the stats.

2.) Stamina management

Managing stamina in Genshin Impact is the key to exploration. Just like Breath of the wild, when you climb an obstacle or any such thing, you deplete your character's stamina.

When scaling mountains, buildings, or such other structures, you must pay attention to your stamina meter. If you run out of stamina in the middle of a climb, you will fall to death.

Now, this is something that most people get used to by playing the game for a few hours. However, there's one mistake that new players are bound to do. They spam the jump key to climb faster.

This is something you can do while climbing short obstacles, but not when you have to scale an entire building or mountain. In Genshin Impact, you can go farther by hitting jump efficiently, rather than by simply spamming the jump key.

3.) Exploration is rewarding

Exploration is rewarding in Genshin Impact, even in the early game. The sheer beauty of the open world offered by the game is worth exploring. Moreover, exploring the vast open-world will reward you with cooking items, raw materials, chests, puzzles and much more.

In Genshin Impact, most of the features are locked behind an adventurer rank and a few other requirements. However, exploring is still a fun thing to do, especially when it has the potential to make you overpowered quite early in the game.

4.) Character management

Genshin Impact is a gacha-based role-playing game. That means you have to use loot boxes to unlock high tier loot and characters. However, that doesn't mean that every character in the game is locked behind a paywall.

In the early game, you will have new characters like "Amber" joining your team. Each playable character is unique in some way. Try to learn the pros and cons(elemental damage and weapon of choice) of every playable character in your team.

Doing this will help you to utilize their skills to increase your firepower. Moreover, later on in the game, it will also help you clear dungeons and other challenges faster.

5.) The Gacha system

The gacha-system in Genshin Impact allows you to get top tier characters and weapons using loot boxes. At first glance, the gacha-system in the game might sound bad, or, it may give you an impression that Genshin Impact is pay to win.

However, that is not entirely true. The currency used to open these loot boxes, or, "wishes", can be earned by playing the game. Prismogems and Stardusts are the two in-game currencies that can be used to make a wish.

You can also use microtransactions to open loot boxes. But, make sure you use your wishes in groups of 10 at a time, as it then guarantees you a 4-star weapon or a playable character.

