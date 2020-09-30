How to create or join co-op mode in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is a free to play gacha-based action role-playing video game developed by miHoYo. It was launched on 28th September across platforms, including the PS4, PC, Android, and iOS. Today, we bring a short and handy guide on creating or joining multiplayer sessions in Genshin Impact.

Also read: Genshin Impact: List of all revealed characters

Genshin Impact multiplayer guide

Here is a guide that explains every multiplayer aspect of this game:

Prerequisites required to play co-op multiplayer in Genshin Impact

To play Genshin Impact with friends or with randoms via matchmaking, you need to be at a certain level. There are two significant types of rank systems in this title. One is the player rank and another the adventure rank. Furthermore, to play multiplayer, you need to be adventurer rank 16 or above.

What is an

Adventure Rank or AR

in Genshin Impact?

[Source: Genshin Impact fandom]

Advertisement

Adventurer Rank is an account-wide progression level that is not tied to specific aspects like Character Experience/Levels. Every time a player's Adventure Rank increases, they can go to the Adventurers' Guild and claim a reward.

How to join or host a multiplayer co-op game in Genshin Impact?

Once you reach adventure rank level 16, a new co-op mode option will be added in the main menu.

Play Genshin Impact with friends:

Click on co-op mode.

Search for your friends' player user ID and join the game.

Play Genshin Impact with random players

In the co-op mode menu, there will be random players listed in a top-down list.

To play with them, click on the "Request to join" option and wait till the host accepts your request.

How to host a game in Genshin Impact?

Hosting a multiplayer session in Genshin Impact is easy (requires adventure rank 16). When you turn on the game, it is already in host mode, i.e., you don't need to turn multiplayer on separately.

But you can go to the co-op mode menu and lock your multiplayer session using a drop-down list located at the bottom, called My Multiplayer.

Also read: Genshin Impact PC official system requirements revealed