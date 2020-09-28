Genshin Impact: List of all revealed characters 

Genshin Impact is one of the most awaited role-playing games of 2020. It is a free-to-play gacha-based game developed by miHoYo.

Genshin Impact was launched on September 28, 2020, across multiple platforms including PS4, PC and mobile devices. The game can be downloaded directly from the Genshin Impact official website. PC players need the Genshin Impact launcher to download and play the game. Meanwhile, PS4, Android and iOS users can just go to their respective online stores and download the game for free.

The official description about the world of Genshin Impact, Teyvat, reads:

"Teyvat is a fantasy world where the seven elements flow and converge. In the distant past, the Archons granted mortals unique elemental abilities. With the help of such powers, people formed a bountiful homeland out of the wilderness. However, 500 years ago, the collapse of an ancient civilization turned the universe upside down. Though the calamity the world suffered has ceased, peace has yet to be restored."

List of all announced characters in Genshin Impact

A screenshot showing one of the characters from Genshin Impact | Image Credit: miHoYo

Genshin Impact currently has more than 20 playable characters and 2 regions. The developers will introduce new characters and regions in the near future. Here is the list of all announced characters so far.

Mondstadt Region (lies in the Northeast of Teyvat)

1) Jean

2) Amber

3) Lisa

4) Kaeya

5) Barbara

6) Diluc

7) Razor

8) Venti

9) Klee

10) Bennett

11) Noelle

12) Fischl

13) Sucrose

14) Mona

Liyue Harbor (A bountiful harbor that lies in the east of Teyvat)

1) Xiao

2) Beidou

3) Ningguang

4) Xiangling

5) Xingqiu

6) Chongyun

7) Qiqi

8) Keqing

