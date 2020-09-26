Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Genshin Impact: How to pre-install game on PC

Image Credita: miHoYo
Image Credita: miHoYo
Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
Modified 26 Sep 2020, 16:07 IST
Feature
Advertisement

Genshin Impact is an upcoming gacha-based action role-playing video game developed by miHoYo. It will release on 28th September 2020 across platforms including PC, PS4, Xbox One, Android, and iOS.

A few hours ago, the PC pre-install for Genshin Impact went live. You can start downloading the game now (as the servers are super slow), and play it as soon as it releases worldwide on Monday.

Also read: Resident Evil 8: Village TGS — Story details, new-look Ethan Winters, 25th anniversary, and more

Step-by-step guide to pre-install Genshin Impact on PCs

Yesterday, Genshin Impact received the official PC system requirements. Also, the pre-install links went live in some regions. As of now, this game is available to pre-install on PCs before the worldwide launch.

Here is a comprehensive manual for you to download and pre-install it on a system:

1) Visit Genshin Impact's official website

Go to Genshin Impact's official website and register yourself for a new account. Now, back on the first landing page, you can find different platforms mentioned. Select Windows.

Advertisement
Image Credits: miHoYo
Image Credits: miHoYo

2) Download Genshin Impact PC launcher

After clicking on the windows tab, the Genshin Impact launcher will start downloading.

Image Credits: miHoYo
Image Credits: miHoYo

Also read: Resident Evil 8: Village — Upcoming full presentation is scheduled for 27th September

3 ) Install Genshin Impact PC launcher

Choose the path where you want to install the Genshin Impact launcher, which takes around 260 MB storage space.

Note: The game file will, by default, install in the same location where you choose to install the Genshin Impact launcher.

Image Credits: miHoYo
Image Credits: miHoYo

4) Start downloading Genshin Impact

Begin downloading the game by clicking on Install Now. Genshin Impact's official game size is around 11.97 GB. It's a small download. However, the game servers are very slow, and the download could take seven to eight hours to complete.

Image Credits: miHoYo
Image Credits: miHoYo

Genshin Impact official pre-install schedule on different platforms

Here is the official date and timing for Genshin Impact's pre-install availability on different platforms.

PC

  • Pre-load starting time: 26th September 2020 10:00 (GMT+8), 02:00 (UTC); 25th September 2020 19:00 (PDT)

iOS and Android

  • Pre-load starting time: 27th September 2020 14:00 (GMT+8), 06:00 (UTC); 26th September 2020 23:00 (PDT)          

PS4

  • Pre-Order Travelers: 26th September 2020 00:00 (GMT+8); 25th September 2020 16:00 (UTC), 09:00 (PDT)
  • All Travelers: 28th September 2020 00:00 (GMT+8); 2th September 2020 16:00 (UTC), 09:00 (PDT)

Travellers can stay tuned to Genshin Impact's official site for more updates

Also read: Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139: White Snow edition price, contents, where to pre-order, and more

Published 26 Sep 2020, 16:07 IST
PC Games 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी