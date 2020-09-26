Genshin Impact: How to pre-install game on PC

Genshin Impact is an upcoming gacha-based action role-playing video game developed by miHoYo. It will release on 28th September 2020 across platforms including PC, PS4, Xbox One, Android, and iOS.
A few hours ago, the PC pre-install for Genshin Impact went live. You can start downloading the game now (as the servers are super slow), and play it as soon as it releases worldwide on Monday.
Step-by-step guide to pre-install Genshin Impact on PCs
Yesterday, Genshin Impact received the official PC system requirements. Also, the pre-install links went live in some regions. As of now, this game is available to pre-install on PCs before the worldwide launch.
Here is a comprehensive manual for you to download and pre-install it on a system:
1) Visit Genshin Impact's official website
Go to Genshin Impact's official website and register yourself for a new account. Now, back on the first landing page, you can find different platforms mentioned. Select Windows.
2) Download Genshin Impact PC launcher
After clicking on the windows tab, the Genshin Impact launcher will start downloading.
3 ) Install Genshin Impact PC launcher
Choose the path where you want to install the Genshin Impact launcher, which takes around 260 MB storage space.
Note: The game file will, by default, install in the same location where you choose to install the Genshin Impact launcher.
4) Start downloading Genshin Impact
Begin downloading the game by clicking on Install Now. Genshin Impact's official game size is around 11.97 GB. It's a small download. However, the game servers are very slow, and the download could take seven to eight hours to complete.
Genshin Impact official pre-install schedule on different platforms
Here is the official date and timing for Genshin Impact's pre-install availability on different platforms.
PC
- Pre-load starting time: 26th September 2020 10:00 (GMT+8), 02:00 (UTC); 25th September 2020 19:00 (PDT)
iOS and Android
- Pre-load starting time: 27th September 2020 14:00 (GMT+8), 06:00 (UTC); 26th September 2020 23:00 (PDT)
PS4
- Pre-Order Travelers: 26th September 2020 00:00 (GMT+8); 25th September 2020 16:00 (UTC), 09:00 (PDT)
- All Travelers: 28th September 2020 00:00 (GMT+8); 2th September 2020 16:00 (UTC), 09:00 (PDT)
