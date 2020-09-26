Genshin Impact: How to pre-install game on PC

Genshin Impact is an upcoming gacha-based action role-playing video game developed by miHoYo. It will release on 28th September 2020 across platforms including PC, PS4, Xbox One, Android, and iOS.

A few hours ago, the PC pre-install for Genshin Impact went live. You can start downloading the game now (as the servers are super slow), and play it as soon as it releases worldwide on Monday.

Just 2 days until the global release of Genshin Impact on PlayStation®, iOS, Android, and PC!



This bit of cooking I learned from Xiangling will definitely surprise you!



Head over to our Official Site to Pre-download the PC version >>> https://t.co/loCPvhzzMf#Genshinimpact pic.twitter.com/SMIItpBVvZ — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) September 26, 2020

Also read: Resident Evil 8: Village TGS — Story details, new-look Ethan Winters, 25th anniversary, and more

Step-by-step guide to pre-install Genshin Impact on PCs

Yesterday, Genshin Impact received the official PC system requirements. Also, the pre-install links went live in some regions. As of now, this game is available to pre-install on PCs before the worldwide launch.

Here is a comprehensive manual for you to download and pre-install it on a system:

Dear Travelers,



On September 26 10:00 (UTC+8), Travelers on PC can pre-download the game client from our official website.



To that end, we have collected some of your questions to be answered below, so please take note of them!https://t.co/ANPmIdSUzO#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/lNNWOR9NUB — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) September 26, 2020

1) Visit Genshin Impact's official website

Go to Genshin Impact's official website and register yourself for a new account. Now, back on the first landing page, you can find different platforms mentioned. Select Windows.

Advertisement

Image Credits: miHoYo

2) Download Genshin Impact PC launcher

After clicking on the windows tab, the Genshin Impact launcher will start downloading.

Image Credits: miHoYo

Also read: Resident Evil 8: Village — Upcoming full presentation is scheduled for 27th September

3 ) Install Genshin Impact PC launcher

Choose the path where you want to install the Genshin Impact launcher, which takes around 260 MB storage space.

Note: The game file will, by default, install in the same location where you choose to install the Genshin Impact launcher.

Image Credits: miHoYo

4) Start downloading Genshin Impact

Begin downloading the game by clicking on Install Now. Genshin Impact's official game size is around 11.97 GB. It's a small download. However, the game servers are very slow, and the download could take seven to eight hours to complete.

Image Credits: miHoYo

Genshin Impact official pre-install schedule on different platforms

Here is the official date and timing for Genshin Impact's pre-install availability on different platforms.

PC

Pre-load starting time: 26th September 2020 10:00 (GMT+8), 02:00 (UTC); 25th September 2020 19:00 (PDT)

iOS and Android

Pre-load starting time: 27th September 2020 14:00 (GMT+8), 06:00 (UTC); 26th September 2020 23:00 (PDT)

PS4

Pre-Order Travelers: 26th September 2020 00:00 (GMT+8); 25th September 2020 16:00 (UTC), 09:00 (PDT)

All Travelers: 28th September 2020 00:00 (GMT+8); 2th September 2020 16:00 (UTC), 09:00 (PDT)

Travellers can stay tuned to Genshin Impact's official site for more updates

Also read: Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139: White Snow edition price, contents, where to pre-order, and more