Genshin Impact is a gacha-based role-playing game from developers miHoYo. It is a free to play videogame title that launched for PC, PS4, Android and iOS platforms on September 28, 2020.

Just like the previous title from miHoYo, Genshin Impact also uses gacha-system to unlock new weapons and characters. However, not everything in the game is locked behind a paywall.

You can use in-game currencies to open loot-boxes or wishes, to then unlock new high-level items. The game even offers free rewards on a daily and achievement basis. Genshin Impact has offered free claimable rewards to players who pre-registered for the game, and even to those who are currently playing the game.

Today we are talk about the steps that need to be followed to claim these free rewards.

Steps to claim pre-registration, release exclusive and other free rewards in Genshin Impact

Image Credit: miHoYo

Before the official release of Genshin Impact, the developers ran a pre-registration campaign. In this campaign, players had to register for the game with their email IDs. After successful registration, players were given pre-registration rewards, that included some rare in-game items.

Advertisement

Even if you were not one of the registered players, there are still many in-game rewards granted to the entire Genshin Impact community upon launch. You have to manually visit the in-game mail to access and claim those rewards.

Also read: Genshin Impact: Five basic tips and tricks you should know before playing the game

1.) Open the main menu and click on the third letter-like icon that says "Mail".

Image Credit: miHoYo

2.) In the Genshin Impact mailbox you will find all active claimable rewards. You can manually go through each reward and claim it.

Image Credit: miHoYo

Advertisement

3.) For information on rewards and why they were granted to you. Check the description box on the right. It also highlights all the items that you will receive after claiming the free rewards.

For more on Genshin Impact, make sure to follow Sportskeeda.

Also read: Genshin Impact: List of all revealed characters