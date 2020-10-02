Genshin Impact: How to unlock new playable characters

Genshin Impact is a free to play gacha-based role-playing game developed by miHoYo, well-known for its previous title, Honkai Impact the 3rd. Just like other gacha-based titles, Genshin Impact also offers a plethora of playable characters.

At current, it offers more than 20 playable characters and two playable regions. We talk about the two different ways in which you can unlock the playable characters in this offering.

Some methods to unlock new playable characters in Genshin Impact

For the time being, there are two different ways to unlock playable characters in Genshin Impact:

1) The Gacha System

In Genshin Impact, one method to unlock new playable characters is by using the gacha-system. You can use real money, i.e., microtransactions, or grind for in-game currencies (Prismogems and Stardusts) to buy wishes.

Wishes in Genshin Impact are nothing but loot boxes that we use to unlock new playable characters and weapons. You can make a single wish or a stack of 10 wishes (this guarantees a 4-star weapon or a playable character).

To access the wish menu, press the F3 key on your keyboard or go to the main menu and select the wish tab, where you can find various bundles and roll up rewards. Use your wishes wisely, as there's only a 0.6% chance to get a legendary 5-star weapon or character (you can check the active drop rate in the wishes menu).

Progress in the game

Genshin Impact also offers a set of free playable characters that we can unlock by progressing in the game. Characters like Amber, Kaeya, and Lisa get unlocked by completing Archon quests.

