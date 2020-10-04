Genshin Impact: All we know about cross-platform and cross-save support

Genshin Impact is an anime-style gacha-based role-playing game developed by miHoYo. It was initially launched on 28th September 2020 across platforms, including PS4, PC, Android, and iOS. Even before release, more than three million players had pre-registered for the game, making Genshin Impact one of the most-hyped titles of 2020, which also ensured it was well-received upon launch.

Genshin Impact is believed to be a game inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and during the beta stages, it even received minor backlash. However, after playing this title, players concluded that it is too good to be called a rip-off.

Today, we talk about Genshin Impact's cross-platform and cross-save support.

Genshin Impact cross-save and cross-platform support: Everything you need to know

Is Genshin Impact a cross-platform game?

Yes, it is a cross-platform title currently available on PC, PS4, Android, and iOS. The multiplayer features in Genshin Impact are hidden behind a level cap, and players need to be Adventure Rank 16 or above to join or host co-op sessions in this game.

So, what does cross-platforms mean for a game? In simple words, it is a feature that enables players on different platforms to play together. This implies that with Genshin Impact, users can join or host multiplayer sessions with friends without any platform barrier.

Does Genshin Impact support cross-save feature?

This game supports a cross-save feature, but only across the PC, Android, and iOS platforms. The PS4 doesn't support this feature, and players cannot use their Genshin Impact PS4 progress on another platform.

