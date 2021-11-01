PUBG Mobile Lite vs PUBG New State: 5 major differences between the games that everyone should know

Most mobile battle royale aficionados across the globe would be familiar with the names PUBG Mobile Lite and PUBG New State. The former is a scaled-down version of PUBG Mobile designed for those with low-end smartphones.

PUBG New State, on the other hand, is a new title from Krafton that is set in the year 2051. It is due for release on both the Android and iOS platforms on 11 November 2021.

How PUBG Mobile Lite and PUBG New State differ as latter takes places in the distant future

5) Device requirements

PUBG New State

Here are the requirements of both the titles (Image via PUBG New State and PUBG Mobile Lite)

Here are the requirements for PUBG New State’s Technical Test:

Operating System: Android OS 6.0 or higher

RAM: Minimum of 2GB

The device requirements might change with the final release.

PUBG Mobile Lite

Stated below are the minimum specifications that have to be met by players to play PUBG Mobile Lite:

Operating System: Android 4.1 or higher

RAM: 1GB (Minimum) or Higher

4) Number of players in a match

60 players are in each match of PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

In PUBG New State, a total of 100 people will be diving into the battlefield, similar to that of the typical battle royale titles. The victor will be the person or team left standing.

In contrast, there are just 60 players in PUBG Mobile Lite matches, offering more action in a shorter amount of time. Furthermore, the map is just 2x2 in size, which is significantly smaller.

3) Weapon customization

Developers of PUBG New State have included a unique Weapon Customization option. Users will have to use Customization Kits during the course of the match to improve their gun's performance.

Although PUBG Mobile Lite provides gamers with a range of attachments to use, it does not allow them to customize their weapons.

2) Futuristic backdrop

PUBG New State is based in the year 2051 (Image via PUBG New State)

As previously mentioned, PUBG New State will take place in the future and include several innovative features. Drones and ballistic shields are a few of those. Electric vehicles and trams have also been added to the game, and players can use them to rotate across the map.

Items like this are not featured in PUBG Mobile Lite or most of the other battle royale games.

1) Graphics

PUBG New State offers ultra-realistic graphics (Image via PUBG New State)

Users will notice a considerable difference in the visuals between the two games. With the incorporation of global illumination technology, PUBG New State aims to offer the best graphics on the mobile platform.

Meanwhile, the graphics of PUBG Mobile Lite are substandard compared to it; however, considering the requirements, they are pretty impressive.

Edited by Sabine Algur