5 best BGMI YouTubers to watch in 2022

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has taken the mobile gaming community by storm as the game's market has skyrocketed since its release in July. The game owes a lot of credit to YouTubers who grind day and night to create content for the game.

As the game is growing and esports scenario is thriving, standing on the threshold of 2022, it is safe to say that some YouTubers will continue to grow as content creators next year, delivering joy and excitement to their subscribers.

5 YouTubers who will create quite a buzz in the BGMI community with their content in 2022

1) Jonathan Gaming

Jonathan Jude Amaral is reportedly the best BGMI Esports player. He is also a YouTuber who uploads gameplay videos and livestreams on the platform. Jonathan's insane gun skills have impressed his audience over the years and will probably do so in 2022 as well.

His YouTube channel has a subscriber base of over 3.33 million, and is evergrowing. His constant heroics in the tournaments guarantee his growth on YouTube in 2022 as well.

2) OR Aditya

Aditya is a rising BGMI Esports player and YouTube content creator. Currently, Aditya has a subscriber base of 118K. YouTube audiences have flocked to his channel to watch his gameplay videos which showcase him taking down stalwarts of the game.

Aditya mostly uploads clips and highlight videos from tournaments. People want to see upcoming talents rise to the occasion and make a name for themselves. Since Aditya is in such great form, he is sure to make more clutches and upload them for fans to get his perspective.

3) Mortal

Naman "Mortal" Mathur is a cult figure in the BGMI community. He has one of the most popular YouTube channels in India that deals in gaming, with a subscriber base of over 6.8 million.

Mortal has set a benchmark by getting second position in the "Streamer of the Year" award at Esports Awards 2021. He will be eyeing to win the award in 2022 and hence will surely be uploading more BGMI gameplay and crate opening videos. He also organizing giveaways, one of the reasons why his is so loved by the Indian mobile gaming community.

4) Punkk

Ashutosh "Punkk" is a rising BGMI athlete and YouTuber. He has turned a lot of heads in the gaming community with his gameplay resulting in his YouTube channel growing to a subscriber base of 226K subscribers.

However, his great gun skills as well as his team's (Team XO) victory in BGIS: The Grind League Stage Finals and several other tournaments will see a rise in the subscriber number when he uploads the videos showing his point-of-view. Punkk's videos have enthralled the audience with his beastly assaulting drills and gameplay.

5) BandookBaaz Gaming

BandookBaaz Gaming is another evergrowing YouTuber who is famous for his crate opening videos in BGMI. His funny gameplay videos also add to people's entertainment.

BandookBaaz's content on YouTube is surely going to make a lot more people visit his channel in 2022. With BGMI bringing in new spins and crates, it will be worth watching how many crate opening videos BandookBaaz uploads next year.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

