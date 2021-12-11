Top 4 BGMI Esports players in BGIS: The Grind League Stage

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS 2021), Battlegrounds Mobile India's (BGMI) first major official tournament, has created a hype that has been growing ever since the tournament was announced back in August.

However, the tournament was delayed due to the increasing number of in-game hackers. But, with the introduction of the new anti-cheat system, BGIS 2021 has started. Krafton has introduced BGIS: The Grind - the scrims for the 32 BGMI invited teams to add more fervor.

BGMI Esports: Who are the Top 4 players in BGIS The Grind League Stages based on their performances

Snippet showing BGIS: The Grind League Stages top fraggers list (Image via YouTube: Battlegrounds Mobile India)

1) Manty OP

Manty OP has proved himself to be the best BGMI Esports player so far in BGIS: The Grind League Stages. Inspired by Tanmay "scOutOP" Singh, Manty has followed in his footsteps, bringing his team Hyderabad Hydras to the pinnacle of the points table at the end of the League Stages.

Manty OP has 36 total finishes to his name, along with 5 total assists and 6 total revives. However, his staggering total damage dealt of 6729 stands out. He also has 2225 total healing.

2) Aditya

Even before BGIS: The Grind began, Aditya was being considered as a BGMI player to watch out for in the future. Representing Orange Rock (OR) Esports, Aditya has already started delivering on the big stage, helping his team to a second-place finish in the points table.

Aditya stands second on the MVP list with 35 total finishes, 13 assists and 9 revives. He has a total damage of 5888 and has a total healing of 2598.

3) Savitar

Savitar, from Team Forever, has shown his prowess in the League Stages of BGIS: The Grind as well. Following his IGL's calls, has helped his team to fifth spot.

Savitar finished the League Stages with 34 total finishes, 15 assists and 5 revives. If not for so many assists, Savitar could have easily finished at the top of the player's leaderboard. Savitar has also dealt a total damage of 5542 and has a total healing of 1583.

4) AK OP

AK OP has turned many heads in the BGMI Esports community with his great assaulting skills in recent unofficial tournaments as well as in BGIS: The Grind League Stages. Representing Team Orangutan, AK OP has become a force to be reckoned with in BGMI.

At the end of the League Stage, AK OP has 30 total finishes, 10 assists and 3 revives. He has dealt a total damage of 5516 and has a total healing of 1425.

