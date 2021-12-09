3 BGMI Esports IGLs known for their confident leadership

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has taken the Indian Esports scenario by storm. The game has produced multiple Esports athletes who can compete against the best players in the world. However, the In-game Leader (IGL) plays the most crucial role in the Battle Royale game, leading his team towards victory.

While some IGLs have been aggressive, others have been witty and tactical and hence they have become popular within the BGMI community.

Who are the Top 3 most popular IGLs in BGMI Esports?

1) Vivek "ClutchGod" Aabhas

ClutchGod is reportedly one of the most successful and confident IGLs in BGMI Esports. Currently, ClutchGod is the IGL of GodLike Esports. His calls have led his team to victories in consecutive unofficial tournaments like LOCO War of Glory: Grand Finals, Ranbhoomi Season 1, and Skyesports Championship 3.0.

ClutchGod rose through the ranks and broke out on the scene with Team Soul. However, his role as IGL became great playing his teammates: Jonathan, ZGod, and Neyoo. Along with these teammates and ClutchGod's decisive calls, GodLike Esports has become one of the most aggressive teams in the country.

2) Harmandeep "Mavi" Singh

Mavi is one of the most sought-after BGMI IGLs in the country. His popularity has skyrocketed since he led his previous organization, Orange Rock Esports, to the runners-up position in PMWL East: Season 0.

Mavi currently plays for Team X Spark after leaving Team Soul. Even in Team X Spark, his popularity has risen massively, reflected in his YouTube subscriber base of 1.2 million subscribers.

Mavi is popularly known as "The man with the golden hand" since his reading skills are unparalleled in the entire community. With a roster consisting of Scout, Gill, Ultron and Clowny, Mavi and Team X Spark will create wonders.

3) Samir "Kratos" Choubey

Kratos is one of the oldest IGLs present in the entire BGMI community. Currently, Kratos leads Velocity Gaming, Snax, Daljit, and Attanki. Kratos rose to prominence playing for team GodLike a couple of years back, but his rise to fame mainly occurred during his days with Team IND.

Kratos' tactical gameplay is well-known among BGMI Esports players. Along with the team he leads, Kratos is mostly seen dropping off at the Sosnovka Military Base in Erangel matches.

