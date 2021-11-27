Top 3 BGMI teams to look out for in BGIS 2021

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS 2021) is BGMI's first official tournament. With a whopping prize pool of ₹1 crore, the event will be the biggest tournament in the game's history. The buzz around the tournament has been high since its announcement a few months back.

BGMI officials had previously called for a hold on the tournament because of the increased in-game hackers. However, the 1.7 update in BGMI witnessed the introduction of a new anti-cheat engine, so the event is scheduled to begin on December 4.

Here is the link to the detailed schedule and format.

Three teams to give special attention to at BGIS 2021

1) GodLike Esports

Since their new lineup was announced three months back, GodLike Esports has created havoc in BGMI esports tournaments, winning almost all of them. The team consists of great players like Jonathan, ClutchGod, Neyo, and Zgod. The synergy between these four players has made them "the team to beat" at the BGIS 2021.

GodLike Esports is a powerhouse of aggression in BGMI esports. Wins in tournaments like LOCO War of Glory: Grand Finals, Ranbhoomi Season 1, and Skyesports Championship 3.0 have placed them at the pinnacle.

Players and their roles:

Vivek "ClutchGod" Horo: IGL

"Jonathan" Jude Amaral: Scout / Assaulter

Abhishek "ZGod" Choudhary: Support Player

Suraj "Neyoo" Majumdar: Entry Fragger

2) Team X Spark

Owned by Scout, the new Team X Spark lineup was revealed by Scout a few days before the tournament. The new roster came after Mavi and Scout parted ways with Team Soul and decided to play elsewhere.

Team X Spark has the perfect balance of aggression and awareness. With Mavi at the helm of affairs, they will be a team to look out for at the BGIS 2021.

Players and their roles:

Harmandeep "Mavi" Singh: IGL

Tanmay "Sc0ut" Singh: Scout / Assaulter

Arshpreet "Gill" Singh – Assaulter

Hemanth "Ultron" Sethi - Support Player

3) Velocity Gaming

Velocity Gaming is the newest team to have announced its lineup. However, the roster is one of the most consistent ones over a long time, as the four players previously represented Team IND.

Velocity Gaming announced their lineup for the BGIS 2021 on November 26, a day after Team IND released the lineup. The former has all the bases covered, from assaulting to sniping and aggression to passiveness. With a new beginning, Velocity Gaming is a strong contender for the BGIS 2021 crown.

Players and their roles:

Samir “Kratos” Choubey – IGL

Raj "Snax" Varma: Assaulter

Daljit “Daljitsk” Singh : Sniper

Randeep "Attanki" Singh: Assaulter

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer