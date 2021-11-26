VLT signs Team IND’s former BGMI roster

In a recent development in BGMI, a popular and fast-growing Indian esports organization, Velocity Gaming, signed the recently released BGMI roster of Team IND.

The announcement was made through various social media handles of Velocity Gaming, aka VLT. Welcoming the roster, the company stated that it had been a long time since they ventured into the mobile gaming scene.

With the synergy that the signed players had developed over the past few years, they were looking to succeed in future events.

Velocity Gaming’s BGMI roster

Kratos (Samir Choubey) Daljitsk (Daljit Singh) Snax (Raj Varma) Attanki (Randeep Singh Bhullar)

It should be noted that Trance and Slayer, who were also a part of the ex-roster of Team IND, have not been signed to Velocity Gaming. No official announcement regarding their future team has been made as of yet.

The roster looks quite stacked and has been picking up form recently. Kratos is one of the most experienced IGLs in the BGMI scene and has competed professionally since the inception of PUBG Mobile/BGMI esports. He has experience in IGL’ing at both the local and the international stage and has been a major driving force behind the success of Team IND.

Snax and Daljitsk, on the other hand, are two of the finest players in the BGMI scene. Daljitsk is touted as the best sniper in the country, although he is no pushover with assault rifles. A great all-round talent, Daljitsk, with his experience and skill, will serve as the backbone for the side.

Snax has been quite the sensation in the BGMI esports scene, known for his use of the DP-28. He is a great assaulter and has proven this repeatedly by featuring in the top fraggers list across various tournaments. Snax is a fine addition to the team and contributes strongly to their gunpower.

Attanki has been one of the top emerging assaulters in the country. His gunpower is unparalleled. Before being a part of Team IND, Attanki was a part of TeamCeltz, where he, along with his squadmates, won the PMPL: South Asia Season 1.

Attanki had a significant role in that victory, assisting the top assaulters in the team and himself fragging out when given a chance.

The team will look to carry the VLT flag in the upcoming major, the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS 2021).

Edited by Ravi Iyer