Battlegrounds India Series (BGIS) 2021 will be BGMI's first major official tournament. Since the tournament has created a lot of buzz in the Indian Esports gaming community, BGMI officials decided to add up to the hype.

BGIS: The Grind is being, therefore, played as scrims for the 32 invited teams en route to the main tournament.

Which are the 5 best BGMI teams of BGIS The Grind 2021 so far?

1) Orange Rock Esports

Orange Rock (OR) Esports sits on the top of the table of BGIS: The Grind at the end of Day 4 of the League Stage. Currently, OR Esports has a couple of Chicken Dinners beside their name. They have 66 finish points coupled with 65 placement points, which keeps them a point above the second-placed team.

Aditya has proved why he is the player to watch out for in the future with seven finishes in the first Miramar match of The Grind.

2) Team Orangutan

Orangutan has just slipped from the top spot by a point. The team took everyone by surprise with their rise to form on the league stage of BGIS: The Grind. Team Orangutan, with three wins, has the most Chicken Dinners in the lobby. They have 130 points with 59 finish points and 71 position points.

Orangutan's intent was clear from the first match when they destroyed all of their opponent's defense.

3) Team Forever

Team Forever currently sits in the fourth position on the points table with 117 points. Team Forever has 69 finish points, and 48 position points to go with a couple of Chicken Dinners. Despite sitting in fourth place, their gameplay has been nothing short of amazing.

With Owais as their IGL, Team Forever is a threat to every other team in the lobby.

4) Hydra Official

The performance of Hydra Official at BGIS: The Grind League Stage proves that Hydra seems to have finally found the perfect combination of individuals to play with. Currently, Hydra Official is placed fifth in the points table with 109 points. They have won a match with 42 finish points and 67 position points.

Pavkilo and Nugget's heroic underwater taking kills while sitting inside a Tesla clad Dacia will be remembered by Hydra fans for a long time

5) Team X Spark

Team X Spark is the only team outside of the top 5 on the points table that still features on this list. This is due to the team's form recently, in the last two days. Team X Spark has won the first game of day 3 BGIS: The Grind League Stage. Moreover, Scout's form in the last two days is a positive sign for Team X Spark.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha