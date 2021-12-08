BGIS 2021 schedule after in-game BGMI qualifiers

Battlegrounds India Series (BGIS) 2021 is BGMI's first major official tournament. The buzz and hype created around the tournament has been rising gradually since the announcement was made back in August. However, the rise of in-game hackers made the officials postpone the commencement of the tournament.

After the 1.7 update introduced a new anti-cheat system resulting in the ban of over 2.5 million in-game hackers, the tournament was back on track. The registration process ended on November 28, and the entire gaming community geared up for the in-game qualifiers to be held from 4 December to 9 December.

How are matches lined up in the BGIS 2021 schedule after in-game qualifiers?

All registered players and upcoming BGMI Esports players have fought amongst themselves during the in-game qualifiers. Each team has to play 15 classic matches and only the top 10 matches for each team will be taken into consideration. The top 1024 teams will qualify for the Online Qualifiers.

Here's a look at the schedule after the in-game qualifiers:

Online Qualifiers: The Online Qualifiers will be played in three rounds between 16 December and 30 December, amongst the 1024 qualified teams from the in-game Qualifiers.

In the third round of this stage, the top 224 qualified teams will be joined by the 32 invited teams, divided into 16 groups. The top four from each group will qualify for the Quarter Finals.

Quarter Finals: The 64 qualified teams will battle it out amongst themselves in the Quarter Finals stage played between 2 January and 5 January.

Semi Finals: Semi Finals will be played from 7 January to 10 January amongst the 24 qualified teams from the Quarter Finals.

Grand Finals: Grand Finals will see 16 qualified teams from the Semi Finals fight amongst themselves to be crowned the inaugural BGIS champions. The dates for the Grand Finals are 13 January to 16 January.

What more to know about BGIS 2021?

Prize pool

The total prizepool set for BGIS 2021 is a whopping ₹1 crore. The champions of the tournament will be handed over ₹50 lakhs. The runners-up will get ₹25 lakhs and the team that places third will get ₹10 lakhs. There will be awards for the MVP player, and players winning in other categories as well.

Slot in PMGC Finals

The league stage of the PUBG Mobile Global Championships 2021 is currently ongoing. Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile has announced that an invited team from India will be participating in the finals of PMGC. Most likely, they will be the champions of the inaugural season of BGIS.

Edited by Siddharth Satish