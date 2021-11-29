3 reasons why Miramar map is underrated in BGMI and PUBG Mobile

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile and shares most game mechanics with the latter. In the Battle Royale mode, Miramar was the second map to be introduced to PUBG Mobile after Erangel.

Miramar has since been remastered, and a new version Miramar 2.0 was made available to players of the game.

Following its release in July, BGMI has made a name for itself in the mobile gaming industry. Players have their preferred choice of maps and it has been reportedly seen that although Miramar is a map played often in competitve esports games, it has been neglected and has remained underrated for the most part.

What are the reasons that make the map of Miramar less popular in BGMI and PUBG Mobile?

1) Massive size

The map of Miramar in BGMI has an enormous size. With measurements of 8x8 km, Miramar is the biggest map in the game along with Erangel. Players who are already accustomed to playing the classic mode matches often tend to choose the five other maps over Miramar due to its vast size.

Sanhok, Livik, Vikendi and Karakin are smaller maps in BGMI and often facilitate faster matches. Moreover, the vastness of Miramar makes it tough for players to reach vicinities located near the borders of the map. It also takes a lot of effort for players to reach the safe zone if it takes a hard shift.

2) Lack of greenery and water

Miramar is a desert map and lacks any greenery. Moreover, the bodies of water that enhance the gameplay experience of BGMI players is also limited. Water can only be found in the Oasis present in the extreme north and the sea at the extreme southern and western areas on the map, which are almost never the focus of attention.

The green grasslands in Sanhok and Erangel often help players to be prone and crouch to take cover. However, Miramar being a desert has no greenery which means that snaking is impossible. A sniper shot from far away can easily knock a prone enemy. While this can be a good thing, it is often considered a drawback.

3) Driving becomes tedious in Miramar

Miramar is probably the toughest map to drive on and make rotations to the safe zone. Due to the presence of ridges, terrains, and valleys, it becomes tedious to drive on the map. This results in a lot of players getting killed while driving. For BGMI, vehicles like the Buggy and bikes are the best to rotate quickly.

