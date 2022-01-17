Indian BGMI team going to PMGC Grand Finals 2021 revealed

The PUBG Mobile world stands on the threshold of the PMGC 2021 Grand Finals, scheduled to be played between January 21 and 23. After the thrilling matches of the league stages, 16 teams are going to fight it out in the Grand Finals of the most prestigious tournament of the game.

While the top nine teams from the East League Finals have made it through to the Grand Finals, the top six teams from the West League Finals have also joined them. However, the addition of the crowd favorite team from India, GodLike Esports, has spiced up the competition even more.

How did GodLike Esports make it through to the PMGC Grand Finals?

A recent turn of events witnessed GodLike Esports emerging as the team to represent India in the Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Global Championships 2021.

Although PUBG officials had previously informed viewers that the winner of BGIS 2021 will make it through to the Global Championships, there were several criteria that needed to be fulfilled.

Here's a look at the different Terms and Conditions set for the invited Indian team for the Global Championships:

All players of the winning team must have a valid passport with 6 months validity. Passportsto be provided before 23:00 IST on 16th Jan 2022. All players need a negative RTPCR on 16th January 2022. All players should have been double vaccinated and need the vaccination certificates to verify the same.

Skylightz Gaming emerged as champions of the recently concluded BGIS 2021 and was set to represent India in the PMGC Grand Finals, but two players, namely Gamlaboyy and Pukar did not meet the requirements of having a valid passport. Moreover, Team XO and TSM also faced issues and therefore, the fourth-placed team GodLike Esports is going to Dubai as the sole invited team from India.

Ocean Sharma, on his live stream, affirmed the news by saying that he had received confirmation from a Krafton official. He further added that Team XO have tried to solve their passport issues but have failed to do so on time, resulting in GodLike Esports getting the green signal.

Edited by Danyal Arabi