×
Create
Notifications

BGMI Lite Launch date by Krafton: Why there is no official release date yet

The wait for the release of BGMI Lite still continues (Image via Sportskeeda)
The wait for the release of BGMI Lite still continues (Image via Sportskeeda)
Samarjit Paul
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 10, 2022 09:25 PM IST
Feature

The release of BGMI Lite is a hot topic of discussion in the gaming community. Gamers across the country have been waiting for more than a year and a half for the Lite version. The wait has become tedious since the release of BGMI as the country's own version of PUBG Mobile (which was also banned along with PUBG Mobile Lite).

While delving into the matter of bans, it must be mentioned that the recent ban on Garena Free Fire along with 53 other Chinese apps by the Government of India has also catapulted the demand for the Lite version of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Fans and players have taken to Twitter to urge the developers, Krafton Inc., to release the Lite version. However, there is still no official confirmation regarding the release.

What is keeping Krafton from releasing BGMI Lite in the Indian gaming market?

Sometime back, Krafton had organized a poll on the official discord server of Battlegrounds Mobile India and urged players and fans to choose a reason why they want the Lite version to be released. Although the poll received a great response, there has been no news regarding the launch date of the game.

BGMI Lite should release asap… I believe this is a decently good time for the game to arrive
BGMI Lite update?

Popular YouTubers and BGMI streamers like Maxtern and Ocean Sharma have also tweeted regarding the need for the Lite version of the game to arrive. While Ocean mentioned that the ban on Free Fire has set the perfect scenario for the game to be released, Maxtern's tweet hints at a potential release. His tweets are similar to the ones he made before the release of BGMI. This time, however, Krafton seems to have other plans.

Since its release in July 2021, BGMI has made headlines and has become one of the leading games in the Indian mobile gaming market. Its popularity has also seen an immense rise in the game's esports scenario. BGIS 2021 is proof of the game's massive following as the event has clocked the fifth-highest viewership in the category.

Also Read Article Continues below

The success of the tournament has also led Krafton to release the official roadmap of BGMI esports for 2022. With BMOC's registrations knocking at the door, the developers seem to have kept themselves busy with that. This has pushed the release of BGMI Lite down the line and it is worth seeing when it will be launched for Indian players.

Edited by Mayank Shete
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी