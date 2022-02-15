Why it is the right time for Krafton to release BGMI Lite after Free Fire ban in India

The release of BGMI Lite is one of the most anticipated topics of discussion in the Indian gaming community. Despite BGMI getting released last year and achieving immense success as the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, the developers are yet to release the Lite version in the country.

Fans of PUBG Mobile Lite have gone through a tough time since the game was banned in 2020 along with its superior counterpart, and they've been waiting for the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite ever since. They have taken to their social media accounts urging Krafton to release their favorite game in India.

Although Krafton has made fans wait a long time, the recent ban on Garena Free Fire in India has all but paved the way for Krafton to release the game in the market now.

How has Free Fire's ban in India catapulted the need for the release of BGMI Lite in India?

The Indian gaming community was left in shock when Garena Free Fire was taken down from the Google Play Store and Apple Store. However, their fears were realized when the game was eventually banned by the Ministry of India along with 53 other apps . Although Free Fire Max can still be played, it is expected that it will also be banned soon.

Ocean @lameboredghini BGMI Lite should release asap… I believe this is a decently good time for the game to arrive BGMI Lite should release asap… I believe this is a decently good time for the game to arrive

Popular BGMI caster Ocean Sharma took to his Twitter handle to express his views on the matter, as he mentioned that it is the perfect time for Krafton to release the Lite version of BGMI.

Since it could be a while before Free Fire is unbanned, many players will likely shift to playing BGMI. However, the Lite version is required in the market to cater to the large playerbase who used to play Free Fire on their low-end devices. This makes the upcoming days the perfect time for Krafton to release the game.

However, Krafton is yet to confirm an official date regarding the release of BGMI Lite. The closest they came till date was when they organized a poll in the official discord server, urging players to cite a reason why they wanted the release of the Lite version. It remains to be seen how Krafton deals with the huge demand for BGMI Lite in the country, and whether they finally release the game.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee