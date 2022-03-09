BGMI Lite launch in India: Why game’s release dates on the internet cannot be believed

The release of BGMI Lite is one of the most discussed topics in the Indian gaming community. While BGMI was released in July 2021 as the country's own version of PUBG Mobile, its Lite version is yet to be launched.

Players and fans of PUBG Mobile Lite have been waiting more than a year and a half for the arrival of the lite version of Battlegrounds Mobile India to be released in the country. Fans have taken to their social media accounts to urge the developer, Krafton Inc., to release the game.

Pubg Mobile Lite Community @WeWantBgmiLite

Previously we had Pubg Mobile lite as more then 70% gamers have low end devices & more then 500k YT channels with 5M+ videos of Pubg Mobile Lite.

We would love to have "Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite version" hope Krafton look into this.

#WeWantBGMILite

@Anuj_Tandon To #Krafton Previously we had Pubg Mobile lite as more then 70% gamers have low end devices & more then 500k YT channels with 5M+ videos of Pubg Mobile Lite.We would love to have "Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite version" hope Krafton look into this. #WeWantBGMILite https://t.co/0JLkFawuiX

There have been several speculations regarding the launch date of the Lite version on the internet. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the launch of the game.

What do we know about the launch date of BGMI Lite?

A few months back, Krafton organized a poll on the official discord server of Battlegrounds Mobile India, urging players to cite a reason why they need the Lite version of the game to be released in India. This gave hope to players that the launch date will be announced soon.

However, since then, the developers have not given any indication regarding the release of BGMI Lite. Developers seem to be focused on BGMI and its esports tournaments as they have conducted BGIS successfully and have already announced the esports roadmap for 2022.

The recent ban on Garena Free Fire along with 53 other Chinese apps in the country has also resulted in an increase in the demand for Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite. This has resulted in a lot of websites as well as small creators misinforming and misleading players that the launch date is going to be revealed soon.

Ocean @lameboredghini BGMI Lite should release asap… I believe this is a decently good time for the game to arrive BGMI Lite should release asap… I believe this is a decently good time for the game to arrive

Popular YouTuber and Caster Ocean Sharma's tweet regarding the need for the game to be released soon also highlights the fact that there has been no confirmed news about the launch that has been circulated by Krafton. Since BGMI Partners are still unaware of the release of the Lite version, fans and players of the game are requested not to believe any such fraudulent news and to wait for the official confirmation from the developers.

Edited by Mayank Shete