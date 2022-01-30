Why BGMI Lite's hype is increasing gradually

Discussions regarding the release of BGMI Lite have been ongoing in the Indian gaming community for a long time now. The game will be released as a compressed version of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Although BGMI was released as the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, the alternative of PUBG Mobile Lite is yet to be released by the developers, Krafton Inc. The players have taken to their Twitter, Instagram, and other social media handles, requesting Krafton to release a Lite version of the game in the country.

However, with several famous faces in the gaming community hinting at the game's release, the hype around it has skyrocketed, and people are expecting the release soon.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Pubg Mobile Lite Community @WeWantBgmiLite

Previously we had Pubg Mobile lite as more then 70% gamers have low end devices & more then 500k YT channels with 5M+ videos of Pubg Mobile Lite.

We would love to have "Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite version" hope Krafton look into this.

#WeWantBGMILite

@Anuj_Tandon To #Krafton Previously we had Pubg Mobile lite as more then 70% gamers have low end devices & more then 500k YT channels with 5M+ videos of Pubg Mobile Lite.We would love to have "Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite version" hope Krafton look into this. To #KraftonPreviously we had Pubg Mobile lite as more then 70% gamers have low end devices & more then 500k YT channels with 5M+ videos of Pubg Mobile Lite.We would love to have "Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite version" hope Krafton look into this.#WeWantBGMILite@Anuj_Tandon https://t.co/0JLkFawuiX

Is BGMI Lite's release around the corner?

Listening to the pleas of millions of players, Krafton had arranged for a poll on their official discord server a couple of months back. Players were asked to choose why they wanted the Lite version of the game to be released in the country.

The poll received a great response, but since then, the developers have not announced any further updates regarding the release.

However, various YouTubers and pro players have tweeted or provided their opinions which suggests that the release of BGMI Lite might be closer than we think.

In his recent live stream on YouTube, popular caster and analyst Ocean Sharma had discussed the release of the Lite version, affirming that the release would be made soon. He also made a tweet asking his followers for their views on whether the Lite version will appear quickly.

Ocean @lameboredghini BGMI lite aa rha hai kya? BGMI lite aa rha hai kya?

Furthermore, pro player and Battlegrounds Mobile India partner Maxtern had also made a couple of tweets regarding the game's release. Fans must remember that Maxtern had also made similar tweets before the launch of BGMI, which further hints that the release is around the corner.

Maxtern @RealMaxtern BGMI Lite BGMI Lite 😶😇

Also Read Article Continues below

Previously, Ghatak and Clutchgod - two famous BGMI esports players, have stated their opinion on the release of BGMI Lite. While Ghatak claimed that the launch might be made soon, Clutchgod mentioned in an interview with Sportskeeda that the Lite version's release would see players who play the game on low-end devices perform better.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar