BGMI caster Mayavi reveals how Scout is a versatile player in the Indian scene

Subham "Mayavi" Chawla recently went live on his YouTube channel, GamerxMaYaVi, where he commented on BGMI pro player and superstar Scout. He spoke about Scout's versatility, which has posited him as a successful gamer.

Mayavi is a well-known figure in the Indian gaming community. He is an official caster and a scout himself, who played a major role in building the new lineup of Global Esports consisting of Manya, Nakul, AJ, Rony, and Joker.

Since both Mayavi and Scout are closely followed by fans and players across the country, his comments have created a huge buzz in the Indian gaming community.

Here is the link to Mayavi's live stream. His reaction can be seen around the 32-minute mark on the live stream.

What did BGMI caster Mayavi say about pro player and streamer Scout?

During the live stream on YouTube, Mayavi was asked to give his opinion on Scout's contribution to the Indian gaming community by one of his viewers. He replied by saying that Scout's contribution to the upliftment of gaming and esports in India is massive.

He further mentioned that Scout is the only YouTuber and gamer that foreign content creators from the same genre try to collaborate with when they first visit the country. This was seen when Dr. Disrespect made a collaboration with Scout on YouTube.

According to Mayavi, this is due to Scout's versatility as a gamer. He is known to have mastered PUBG Mobile, BGMI, FPP games, COD, Valorant, and many other games.

Mayavi added that Scout's popularity has helped him be a part of the world's first gaming reality show, Playgrounds Global, where he will be seen taking part alongside the likes of CarryMinati, Triggered Insaan, and Mortal.

The caster then talked about how the popular gaming organization S8UL (of which Scout is a part) was the only organization making a huge profit. He said that the business strategies of Lokesh "8bit Goldy" Jain and Animesh "8bit Thug" Agarwal are the main reasons why S8UL is doing great in the market.

Mayavi even mentioned that S8UL not only focuses on three BGMI esports teams: Soul, 8bit, and Team X Spark, but also on content creation on YouTube and LOCO.

