Scout's BGMI ID, stats, rank, YouTube income, and other details (April 2022)

Tanmay "Scout" Singh stands as the epitome of grit and dedication in the BGMI esports community. Plagued by controversies, Scout has always silenced his critics with his gameplay and has made a name for himself. He currently stands as one of the biggest content creators of the game.

In addition, he still showcases his all-around talent in esports tournaments and scrims. His gun skills have posited him among the best players in the country.

Details about Scout's BGMI profile and his performance in the new C2S5

BGMI ID and IGN

Scout's popularity has helped him gain a lot of followers. His followers search for his ID daily and send him friend requests and in-game popularity. His unique ID in Battlegrounds Mobile India is 5144286984.

His profile can also be searched using his in-game name (IGN) - TxscÖutOP. Scout has added many special characters to his IGN to distinguish his account from fake IDs.

Seasonal rank and stats

Scout is a professional Tier 1 BGMI esports player and regularly features in the Team X Spark lineup in tournaments and scrims. This results in him staying busy throughout the day.

However, he has still managed to play some classic matches in the new Cycle 2 Season 5. He has repeated his impressive performances this season, positing himself in the Crown IV tier with 3838 points within the first week of the season.

Snippet showing pro player Scout's stats in the new Cycle 2 Season 5 (Image via Krafton)

Scout has already played 42 classic mode matches this season and won 'Chicken Dinners' in 12. Along with his teammates, he has reached the top 10 in 28 games, which is one-third of his total game count.

Scout has managed 47385.1 damage with average damage of 1128.2. Furthermore, he has maintained a stunning F/D ratio of 5.93 with 249 total finishes to his credit. 19 most finishes and 4023 damage dealt in a single match remains his best performance in the new C2S5.

YouTube income

Scout is amongst the most prominent names in the Indian gaming industry. His massive fan following is reflected in his YouTube channel's stats. His gaming YouTube channel, sc0ut, currently has more than 4.38 million subscribers. Through YouTube, he earns a major part of his monthly income.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Scout has earned between $3.9K and $62.3K in the last 30 days from his ever-growing YouTube channel.

Edited by Srijan Sen