"I wanted to play and win a LAN tournament": BGMI pro NinjaJOD on winning All Stars Invitational LAN event

Shubham "NinjaJOD" Ranjan Sahoo recently helped his team emerge as champions of the latest BGMI LAN event, the All Stars Invitational, and was the main attraction of his side, Team Solo Mid (TSM). He was excited during a post-event interview and mentioned how it had been his dream for a long time to participate and perform in a LAN event.

NinjaJOD is one of the finest assaulters in the country and is a force to be reckoned with. His top-notch skills, determination, and consistency have helped him transform from a prodigy to a top name in the game. His back-to-back MVP awards at the BMOC The Grind and Nodwin Gaming x LOCO All Stars LAN tournament have posited him at the zenith.

As many fans across the country have followed NinjaJOD, his remarks have inspired them to pursue their dreams and fulfill them.

What did BGMI pro player and streamer NinjaJOD say after winning LAN event?

NinjaJOD was one of the speakers in the interview conducted by the experienced commentator from the Hindi casters team, Varun "ISuperjonny" John. The interview was conducted following TSM's win in the BGMI LAN event.

NinjaJOD, when asked about his feelings on winning the tournament, mentioned that he was thrilled to take home the trophy. He added how he always wanted to play and win a LAN tournament.

For him, winning the All Stars Invitational LAN event was a dream come true:

"This trophy matters a lot. I always watched players playing and winning in LAN events from the beginning. I, too, wanted to play and win a LAN tournament at least once. Today it has become a reality. I am thrilled."

NinjaJOD emerged as the MVP of the event with the highest number of kills to his name (38). He ended up with a staggering F/D ratio of 2.53, 35% of the team's total kills. Such an impressive performance helped him take home the cash prize of 1 lakh INR, set exclusively for the MVP.

His teammate Shadow was also asked about Ninja's emotions. He mentioned how it was a dream come true for him as well. Shadow added that it was the first LAN that they won, and they do not intend to stop as a lot is yet to be achieved.

