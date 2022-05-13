Team Soul qualifies for Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1

Team Soul, owned by the former PUBG Mobile Pro player and one of the most beloved Indian content creators Mortal, has qualified for the BMPS Season 1 after showcasing a fantastic performance in the BMOC Round 4. The team accumulated 94 points, out of which 50 percent of the points came from finishes.

The top 6 teams from Group 2 have moved to the BMPS S1 while the remaining teams have been eliminated from the event. The Group featured the top 16 teams (eight invited and eight qualified) that played a total of 6 matches.

Team Soul signed its new BGMI roster after a poor run at BGIS 2021. The roster has been playing consistently well for the past few months. Led by Omega, the team was unable to participate in the All Stars Invitational, the first BGMI LAN event.

Qualified teams from Group 2 for BMPS Season 1

Team Soul Team XO Enigma Gaming Blind Esports Autobotz Retribution RTR

However, one of the popular teams, GodLike Esports, could not secure their spot in the BMPS S1 as they finished in eighth place. Other Invited Teams, Revenant and Entity gaming were also eliminated from the event.

BMOC Round 4 Group overall standings

Team Soul - 94 points Team XO - 84 points Enigma Gaming - 75 points Blind Esports - 62 points Autobotz Esports - 56 points Retribution RTR - 56 points Entity Gaming - 51 points GodLike Esports - 50 points TF5 Esports - 49 points Mysterious X - 31 points Truerippers - 28 points Team INR - 23 points Revenant - 22 points DeathMate - 14 points The Last Legends - 13 points IMPRT Esports - 12 points

Team Soul's performance in BMOC Round 4 Group 2

Team Soul got off to a good start in the first match of Group 2. They picked up 15 eliminations, out of which Goblin secured 12 kills. The last zone favored the team, and they took full advantage with a dominating gameplay.

In the second match, on Miramar, Team Soul took second place with 7 kills. Akshat helped his team secure second place with survival gameplay. The match was won by TF5.

The team accumulated only 6 points in the third match. However, they put up an astonishing performance in their fifth match, securing 16 finishes despite being eliminated in fourth place. Akshat and Goblin secured 8 and 4 finishes, respectively.

The final match being played on Erangel was a do-and-die match for some teams. They fought for BMPS slots and eventually, Autobotz and Blind managed to grab first and second place in the match, respectively.

The BMPS Season 1 is all set to begin on May 19, 2022 and continue till June 12, 2022. For the tournament, 12 teams have qualified so far.

Edited by Mayank Shete