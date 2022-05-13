GodLike Esports fails to qualify for Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1

In a turn of events that has been referred to as one of the biggest shocks in the BGMI Esports community, GodLike Esports failed to qualify for the BMPS Season 1. The team was among the 32 teams that were invited directly to the fourth round of BMOC 2022. The team was slotted into group 2 with seven other invited teams and eight qualified teams from previous rounds.

The top six teams from Group 2 advanced to the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1. GodLike, unfortunately, finished in eighth place and fell short by 6 points.

Qualified teams for BMPS Season 1

Team Soul Team XO Enigma Gaming Blind Esports Autobotz Retribution RTR

Godlike Esports' performance in BMOC Round 4 Group 2

The day started well for Team GodLike as they were placed second with eight frags, and Jonathan alone secured five frags.

In the second match, the team was eliminated mid-match but were able to collect nine frags where Jonathan, again, got five kills.

The third match, on Sanhok, saw them being eliminated early but still, they amassed four finish points. At the end of the third match, Godlike was sitting safely in fourth place with 35 points.

Although GodLike scored six points in their fourth match, they slipped to sixth place in the overall rankings. The story continued in the fifth match where the team could only gain three points but was still in sixth place with 44 points. The final match was do-or-die for them, and once again, they couldn't gather placement points and could only get six points.

BMOC Round 4 Group 2 overall ranking

Team Soul - 94 points Team XO - 84 points Enigma Gaming - 75 points Blind Esports - 62 points Autobotz Esports - 56 points Retribution RTR - 56 points Entity Gaming - 51 points GodLike Esports - 50 points TF5 Esports - 49 points Mysterious X - 31 points Truerippers - 28 points Team INR - 23 points Revenant - 22 points DeathMate - 14 points The Last Legends- 13 points IMPRT Esports - 12 points

The year 2022 has not been kind to the team. After missing out on the BGIS 2021 trophy, the team didn't do well in PMGC 2022. Since the return, the team added two new players to their squad in Viru and Gill, but there has been no change in results. There have also been numerous rumors about the team looking for a new in-game leader. Even with this form, the team and fans were confident about qualifying for BMPS S1, but the results showed that underdogs are catching up fast.

Apart from Godlike, Entity Gaming, TrueRippers, and Revenant Esports also failed to qualify for the BMPS S1.

