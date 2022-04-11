Jonathan's BGMI ID, stats, F/D ratio, and more details (April 2022)

Jonathan Amaral is often regarded as amongst the best BGMI and PUBG Mobile players in the world. Over time, his consistency in tournaments has helped him rise through the ranks and reach the zenith. He is amongst the few players who have also performed exceptionally well on the global stage.

Jonathan became the first player to be present at a phone's launch party, which speaks volumes about his popularity amongst players in the community.

BGMI pro player and streamer Jonathan's profile and stats in the new season

BGMI ID and IGN

Jonathan's profile is one of the most searched IDs in the game. His fans can search for his ID and send him in-game friend requests. His ID is 5112616229. Players can also search for Jonathan's profile using his in-game name (IGN) - GodLJONATHAN88.

Seasonal stats and rank

Jonathan is a regular feature in GodLike Esports' main lineup, where he acts as the main assaulter of the team. He spends hours playing official and third-party scrims and tournaments daily, which gives him hardly any time to play classic matches.

However, he still found time to stream the game live on his YouTube channel. Jonathan is currently posited as high as the Ace tier with 4472 total points.

Snippet showing Jonathan's stats in the new Cycle 2 Season 5 (Image via Krafton)

In the new season, Jonathan has played 53 classic matches in the Squad mode and has won 'Chicken Dinners' in 12 of them. Alongside his squadmates, he has reached the top 10 in 38 games, a great stat in itself.

Jonathan has managed 87012.1 total damage with an average damage of 1641.7. Furthermore, he has maintained an F/D ratio of 7.81 and has defeated a total of 414 enemies.

However, Jonathan's all-round performance is reflected in his headshot percentage of 17.4 and an average survival time of 17.9 minutes. Moreover, 19 most finishes and 4084 damage dealt in a match remains his best performance in the new C2S5.

YouTube income

GodLike Esports roped in Jonathan last year, making him one of the highest salaried players in the entire BGMI esports community.

Jonathan also earns a huge amount of money per month from YouTube, where his channel, Jonathan Gaming, is now sponsored by the likes of iQOO. His channel is among the biggest gaming channels, with over 4.07 million subscribers. In the last 30 days, Jonathan has earned between $4.9K and $78.4K from his popular channel (based on stats provided by Social Blade).

