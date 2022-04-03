OR Esports wins 7Sea BGMI Invitational, TSM Aquanox emerges as MVP

The 7Sea BGMI Invitational event organized by Skyesports has finally concluded. Orange Rock Esports shattered all expectations by capturing the championship in a spectacular manner. The team showed some powerful rotations and was consistent enough to rake in 329 points with the help of 137 kills.
Here's a breakdown of the entire tournament standings and how day five panned out.
7Sea BGMI Invitational Day 5 Match Standings
TSM made a stunning comeback to grab second place. They went all out with their aggressive playstyle and accumulated 312 points with the help of 154 kills.
Enigma Gaming was also at their best and managed to grab 286 points with the help of 123 kills, clinching third place. Team 8bit jumped two places on the final day to finish fourth with 272 points, while BGIS champion Skylightz Gaming secured the fifth rank. GodLike, which was on top for the first few days, slipped to sixth place while fan-favorite Team Soul occupied ninth place.
TSM Aquanox was named MVP of the tournament for his 55 kills, and he took home a $1000 cash prize.
It was Team 8Bit that claimed the first match of the day with ten kills. GodLike went aggressive in the match to accumulate 13 kills. The second match was won by TSM with nine kills.
Skylightz Gaming went berserk in the day's third match with 16 kills to claim the chicken dinner, while Nigma Galaxy played aggressively in the fourth match to win it with 14 kills.
Entity Gaming showed safe gameplay to win the Sanhok match with just five frags, while Soul and OR Esports came second and third with six and three frags respectively.
Prizepool Distribution
The event boasted a massive prize pool of $20,000. Here is the detailed prize pool distribution:
- 1st place: $8000 (6.08 Lakhs INR) - Orange Rock Esports
- 2nd place: $4000 (3.04 Lakhs INR) - TSM
- 3rd place: $1500 (1.13 Lakhs INR) - Enigma Gaming
- 4th place: $700 (53 thousand INR) - Team 8 Bit
- 5th place: $700 (53 thousand INR) - Skylightz Gaming
- 6th place: $700 (53 thousand INR) - GodLike Esports
- 7th place: $700 (53 thousand INR) - Chemin Esports
- 8th place: $700 (53 thousand INR) - Hyderabad Hydras
- 9th place: $300 (23 thousand INR) - Team SOUL
- 10th place: $300 (23 thousand INR) - Revenant Esports
- 11th place: $300 (23 thousand INR) - Entity Gaming
- 12th place: $300 (23 thousand INR) - Nigma Galaxy
- 13th place: $300 (23 thousand INR) - Global Esports
- MVP: $1000 (76,000 INR) - Aquanox
- Highest team kills: $500 (38 thousand INR) - TSM
Top Fraggers of the finals
- TSM Aquanox - 55 kills
- TSM NinjaJod - 50 kills
- Soul Goblin - 47 kills
- GodLike Jonathan - 45 kills
- Chemin Delta - 43 kills
Aquanox from TSM grabbed 55 kills, followed by his teammate NinjaJod with 50 finishes. Team Soul's star player Goblin took 47 frags while Jonathan clinched 45 kills.