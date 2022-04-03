OR Esports wins 7Sea BGMI Invitational, TSM Aquanox emerges as MVP

The 7Sea BGMI Invitational event organized by Skyesports has finally concluded. Orange Rock Esports shattered all expectations by capturing the championship in a spectacular manner. The team showed some powerful rotations and was consistent enough to rake in 329 points with the help of 137 kills.

Here's a breakdown of the entire tournament standings and how day five panned out.

7Sea BGMI Invitational Day 5 Match Standings

TSM made a stunning comeback to grab second place. They went all out with their aggressive playstyle and accumulated 312 points with the help of 154 kills.

GodLike Esports finished sixth in the BGMI Invitational (Image via Skyesports)

Enigma Gaming was also at their best and managed to grab 286 points with the help of 123 kills, clinching third place. Team 8bit jumped two places on the final day to finish fourth with 272 points, while BGIS champion Skylightz Gaming secured the fifth rank. GodLike, which was on top for the first few days, slipped to sixth place while fan-favorite Team Soul occupied ninth place.

BGMI invitational finals overall standings (Image via Skyesports)

TSM Aquanox was named MVP of the tournament for his 55 kills, and he took home a $1000 cash prize.

It was Team 8Bit that claimed the first match of the day with ten kills. GodLike went aggressive in the match to accumulate 13 kills. The second match was won by TSM with nine kills.

Skylightz Gaming went berserk in the day's third match with 16 kills to claim the chicken dinner, while Nigma Galaxy played aggressively in the fourth match to win it with 14 kills.

Entity Gaming showed safe gameplay to win the Sanhok match with just five frags, while Soul and OR Esports came second and third with six and three frags respectively.

Prizepool Distribution

The event boasted a massive prize pool of $20,000. Here is the detailed prize pool distribution:

1st place: $8000 (6.08 Lakhs INR) - Orange Rock Esports

2nd place: $4000 (3.04 Lakhs INR) - TSM

3rd place: $1500 (1.13 Lakhs INR) - Enigma Gaming

4th place: $700 (53 thousand INR) - Team 8 Bit

5th place: $700 (53 thousand INR) - Skylightz Gaming

6th place: $700 (53 thousand INR) - GodLike Esports

7th place: $700 (53 thousand INR) - Chemin Esports

8th place: $700 (53 thousand INR) - Hyderabad Hydras

9th place: $300 (23 thousand INR) - Team SOUL

10th place: $300 (23 thousand INR) - Revenant Esports

11th place: $300 (23 thousand INR) - Entity Gaming

12th place: $300 (23 thousand INR) - Nigma Galaxy

13th place: $300 (23 thousand INR) - Global Esports

MVP: $1000 (76,000 INR) - Aquanox

Highest team kills: $500 (38 thousand INR) - TSM

Top Fraggers of the finals

Top 5 fragger standings (Image via Skyesports)

TSM Aquanox - 55 kills TSM NinjaJod - 50 kills Soul Goblin - 47 kills GodLike Jonathan - 45 kills Chemin Delta - 43 kills

Aquanox from TSM grabbed 55 kills, followed by his teammate NinjaJod with 50 finishes. Team Soul's star player Goblin took 47 frags while Jonathan clinched 45 kills.

Edited by Danyal Arabi