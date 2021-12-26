"We train for 10 hours daily before BGMI tournaments": Ninja of TSM FTX, who recently won AMD Skyesports Mobile Open

BGMI tournaments are in the rage in the Indian esports scenario. The BGMI leg of Skyesports Mobile Open in association with AMD concluded today, 26 December 2021, with TSM FTX emerging as the winner.

The tournament commenced on 19 December 2021 and had a prize pool of INR 25 lakhs. Eighteen teams qualified from the Semi-Finals, and 42 matches were played over seven days.

At the end of the 7-day long tournament, the top three teams were:

TSM FTX

TSM consists of four players:

Harsh “AquaNox” Rao

Shubham “NinjaJOD” Ranjan Sahoo

Hamza “Blaze” Khozema Hyderabadwala

Arjun “Shadow” Mandhalkar

Chemin Esports

The BGMI roster of Chemin Esports is given below:

Akshat 'Akshat' Goel

Sahil 'Omega' Jakhar

Mighty

Viren 'Viru' Gour

Team XO

Here are the players of Team XO:

Ashutosh “Punkk” Singh

Harsh “Immortal” Shrivastava

Deepak “Sensei” Negi

Fierce

Lokesh “Cyrus YT” Yadav

BGMI roster of TSM FTX’s take on their team and the tournament

Sportskeeda Esports got the chance to ask a few questions to TSM FTX in a press conference hosted by Skyesports. Here is what the team had to say:

Q. Any roster is made up of the unique talents that each player brings to the table. Tell us about the roles of the players on the BGMI roster of TSM FTX.

Shadow: I am the in-game leader, while Blaze plays the role of Support & DMR Specialist. AquaNox and Ninja are both Entry Fraggers.

Q. Many professional players stand out in the crowd because of their unique in-game monikers. What is the story behind naming yourself Aquanox?

Aquanox: Back when I used to play professionally, I did not like my in-game name. A fellow teammate suggested the name Aquanox, and I still use it.

Q. How long do you train with your teammates before any upcoming tournament?

Ninja: We train for around ten hours before any upcoming tournament.

Q. Who was the toughest competitor in the Skyesports Mobile Open?

Ninja: We considered Team XO our toughest competitor in the Skyesports Mobile Open.

