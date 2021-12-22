"With insane graphics and a beautiful world, Genshin Impact has one of the most engaging and fluid combat systems out there": Mogawty

The immense popularity of Genshin Impact has enabled many streamers to show their prowess at the game. Not just streamers, the role-playing title has a wide range of content creators who explore the nuances of storytelling and strive to do their best to bring something new to the table.

One fan-favorite content creator is Mogawty, whose YouTube channel, Moga, has an impressive subscriber count of 458K. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Debolina Banerjee, Mogawty shares his experience as a Genshin Impact content creator, his love for Honkai Impact 3rd, and his excitement for his fast-approaching target of half a million subscribers.

Mogawty's take on Genshin Impact

Q. Genshin Impact can easily be regarded as a genre-defining role-playing game that has seen immense popularity within a year of its release. Tell us about your journey to becoming a content creator in one of the best gacha games ever?

Mogawty: Before its release, I had known about Genshin Impact for a long time and was very excited from the beginning. I was really into Honkai Impact 3rd at the time, and Genshin, another miHoYo game, was on my radar quickly. I finally got into one of the final beta programs but decided to wait until its global launch to really start making content on it.

Q. Speaking of gacha games, what other titles have you played in this genre? Which one is your favorite and why?

Mogawty: I have played more gacha games than I can count. Some of them for a few days, some for a few years, like Epic Seven, Alchemy Stars, Brave Frontier. Most of them are very similar. However, Honkai Impact 3rd does stand out from the crowd and, of course, Genshin Impact.

My favorite is the one I'm playing right now, Genshin Impact. If that had not been the case, I would have played my favorite game (*laughs*).

Q. While Moga is the name of your YouTube channel, the community knows you as Mogawty. What is the story behind such a unique name?

Mogawty: I get this a lot. I recently shortened the name to Moga since I feel it rolls off the tongue better. And I would get misspellings and mispronunciations of it way too often (no judgment, of course, I am the king of that, it just made me realize it is a weird combination of letters).

People had already shortened it to Moga quite a while before the change, anyway. As for Mogawty, it is an acronym for "MObile GAming With TYler" (Tyler is his first name). So, I guess I'm just "Mobile Gaming" now (*laughs*).

Q. Intense boss fights and the interesting stories in Genshin Impact go hand in hand. Which boss gave you the most challenging time defeating? Which character's backstory appeals to you the most?

Mogawty: Well, if we can include Abyss bosses, then definitely the Heralds, as seeing as how you basically need certain elements is pretty hard. The water one, in particular, is tedious since you need to have Cryo on your team, and I don't use a lot of Cryo units.

As for character backstories, I always feel that I resonate with Bennett a lot, just in general.

Q. Your YouTube playlist shows that you are quite fond of the best builds (God modes) in Genshin Impact. Which character's God mode do you absolutely love and why?

Mogawty: Probably the latest God Mode of Arataki Itto. He's such a fun and strong character to use. Building up his stacks, bursting, and unleashing them in a flurry of charged attacks is very satisfying.

Q. You have 74 videos in your channel that revolve around Honkai Impact 3rd. Aside from both being gacha games, what similarities have you noticed between Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd? Did you enjoy the first beta of miHoYo's latest title, Honkai: Star Rail?

Mogawty: I don't play Honkai Impact 3rd anymore, nor have I played the Star Rail content. However, it will always hold a special place in my heart for being a unique and exciting experience in the gacha scenario.

Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd have quite a bit in common. Their visuals, of course, and combat are pretty similar. One is an actual open world, and the other is not really an open world (most of the time).

One difference, I'd say, is in the amount of content. I had to drop Honkai a while ago because it got so overwhelming with the amount to do, contrary to Genshin Impact, where there are quite a few "dry" days with not much to do besides using resin and doing daily commissions.

Q. From Clash of Clans to Black Desert Mobile, you have played many mobile games. Have you ever tried playing Genshin Impact on your mobile device?

Mogawty: I have. It is not a great experience, but it gets the job done when in need. When I have to play on a phone, I use an iPhone 12 Pro Max, one of the fastest phones out there, and it struggles, heats up, and battery life goes brrr.

Q. Genshin Impact emerged as a winner at The Game Awards 2021 in the Mobile Game of the Year category, having been nominated alongside Fantasian, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Marvel Future Revolution, and Pokemon Unite. According to you, which of these mobile games had the best chance of winning? What do you think contributed to the immense growth of Genshin Impact on the mobile gaming platform?

Mogawty: Again, being honest, I haven't played any of the other nominees, but I have seen Pokemon Unite. So, I would say that one since it has a robust IP. Marvel and LoL are strong competitors, but maybe less in the mobile market.

The main thing that contributed to the growth of Genshin Impact is its quality. It was compared heavily to Breath of the Wild before launch and was even referred to as a "clone". That's pretty high praise!

It is also available for free on almost every platform! The beautiful and expanding open world, insane graphics for a mobile game (obviously better on PC/PS5, but still), with one of the best, most engaging, and fluid combat systems out there, made Genshin Impact the best.

Q. Your YouTube videos are quite humorous and entertaining. Do you think humor contributed to the growth of your channel's popularity? How important is it when it comes to content creation?

Mogawty: Thank you. I do think humor is essential, at least in some ways. Perhaps not in the "joke" sense, but having a personality one can laugh with. I don't know if it has helped me grow or not, but I'm just being me, honestly. I'm not good at being anyone else.

Q. Your YouTube channel is swiftly inching its way towards 500K subscribers on YouTube. How excited are you to have half a million subscribers soon? Do you have anything special planned for your viewers?

Mogawty: I am very excited! It is a massive milestone of mine. I don't have anything planned right now. It still seems like a far way off.

I might do a big Primogem giveaway. I would like to do 500K, but that might be a bit out of budget (*laughs*).

