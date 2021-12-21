"Building a connection between me as a musician and the Genshin Impact audience is very important": tnbee

The immersive soundtrack of Genshin Impact ensures that players have a richer experience of what the immensely popular gacha game has to offer. Inspired by music composer Yu-peng Chen’s amazing work in the role-playing title, aspiring music producer tnbee decided to re-create Genshin Impact soundtracks and themes from scratch.

With a subscriber count of 67k on YouTube, tnbee’s channel is a gem for anyone who has been mesmerized by Genshin Impact’s music. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, tnbee shares his experience of being a YouTuber and dreams of becoming a popular music composer/producer.

tnbee and his Genshin Impact soundtrack mixes

Q. The immersive experience created by Genshin Impact’s soundtrack is unparalleled. What drew you in and inspired you to create content around it?

tnbee: I played Genshin Impact since its launch day. At that time, I was just playing around and experimenting with my YouTube channel. Yu-peng Chen is the composer for Genshin Impact, and he always delivers his orchestral-world music! I always liked making music from the start, and I thought to myself, “Why not try making a Genshin music cover as well?” Since people started enjoying my content, I just continued by making more covers!

Q. Being an aspiring music producer/composer is quite a challenge. How has your journey been so far? Can you cast your mind back to the first moment when you decided to take up music production professionally?

tnbee: Back when I was starting in 2020, I was not sure if my covers could always deliver because I had no education in music whatsoever. I always just make something that sounds good in my ear without any music theory. That’s why I was not convinced with my own creation. But I just kept moving forward and tried to learn more music stuff along the way.

Honestly, it was a leap of faith in my life when I decided to take up music production professionally! So far, I think my journey has been a good steady ride, and I always try to keep making better stuff every time. There were some difficult moments when I was insecure about my skill and felt lonely because I was always alone working in my studio. But I had already committed to music production, and there was no going back! I just need to keep moving forward every day!

Q. The taste in music is imbibed at a very young age. What kind of music did you listen to while growing up? Which type of music defines you?

tnbee: When I was a young kid, I listened to a lot of anime songs and Vocaloid. I even attended the Anisong Concert in my country. I also heard a lot of western music back in my high school days. In my college days, I used to listen to various genres such as rap, soundtrack, and K-Pop. At present, I think soundtrack defines me because my career is built around the soundtrack, and my dream is to become an actual soundtrack composer one day!

Q. The name of your YouTube channel, tnbee, is quite unique. Tell us more about the story behind the quirky moniker?

tnbee: Glad this question was asked! So, the first three words are an abbreviation of my actual name, which I will not reveal here (*laughs*). The last word is "b", which led me to think about a unique mascot that starts with the letter B. I used to watch Transformers and Bumblebee as a kid, which was my favorite. That's why "bee" was picked as the name of my YouTube channel. Bee is also a very hard-working animal, so I hope to be the same with my channel!

Q. Creating an extended version of the soundtrack from scratch is quite a bit of a challenge and is undoubtedly time-consuming. How long does each video take to create and finally upload?

tnbee: Yes, my music cover is always made from scratch. It depends on the complexity of the arrangements. A simple arrangement can take up to 6 hours, while a complex one can require up to 16 hours straight.

Q. Aside from Genshin Impact, which other soundtracks (movie/TV series/video games) are you into? Is there a soundtrack that you want to re-create by adding your own flavor?

tnbee: Yes, of course! I really like anime, so I am planning to cover more anime soundtracks in the future, such as Attack on Titan, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and Fate Series. I am still looking for the right schedule for me because the Genshin schedule is tight sometimes, and I also need some rest after making covers. I hope I can find my rhythm soon!

Q. Which Genshin Impact soundtrack is closest to your heart?

tnbee: For me personally, it is the Raiden Shogun Theme. It really put my skill to the test—a mix between orchestra, hip-hop, rock, and world. I spent around 14 hours straight making the Raiden Shogun Mix. Definitely a challenging combination, but I am so happy with the result!

Q. Most Genshin Impact YouTubers are into streaming the game. Have you ever streamed it/thought about streaming it?

tnbee: No, I never have. It is because I feel I am more like a musician than a Genshin Impact YouTuber. I think I will be a boring and awkward person while streaming a game, so I just never thought about it. Moreover, my spoken English is not that good because it is not my mother tongue.

Q. Your YouTube channel is slowly inching towards 100K subscribers. How do you plan on making your channel grow further?

tnbee: Yes! I will keep making more quality music content, not just from Genshin Impact, as I plan to broaden my cover to more mainstream content such as anime or film soundtrack. I also want to interact with my subscribers more via my community posts and Twitter. That way, I will get to know what kind of music they want to listen to. I think building a connection between me as a musician and audiences are very important! I hope that I can reach my 100K subscribers in 2022. Wish me luck!

Q. What is your message to aspiring music producers who are struggling to make an identity for themselves on YouTube?

tnbee: Personally, I think delivering the best content possible every time is the only way to make a successful career on YouTube. You never know when the algorithm will kick in for you, so you need to be ready and become the best version of yourself every time on YouTube. For aspiring music producers, I think having a release on YouTube might help because you can get your official artist channel badge so people can recognize you as a musician on the platform. I wish all the aspiring music producers the best of luck!

