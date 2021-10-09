"1st Anniversary rewards felt lazy from miHoYo": Enviosity talks about Genshin Impact controversy, and journey as a content creator

The popularity of Genshin Impact is unmatched when it comes to gacha games. The storyline, graphics and engaging combat featured in miHoYo's flagship title has encouraged many streamers to create content around its immersive world.

Enviosity, an enigmatic gamer and streamer, is one of the most popular content creators admired by fans around the world. He also holds the title of the most-watched Genshin Impact on Twitch with a follower count of 500K.

Not just Twitch, Enviosity is also famous on YouTube and his channel has 371K subscribers. In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, Enviosity talks about his journey in the world of video gaming, his love and dedication towards Genshin Impact and more.

Q. Becoming one of the most prolific Genshin Impact streamers out there will be challenging as well as rewarding! Tell us how you began your journey in the gaming world and what inspired you to dive into the world of this action, role-playing game.

I started streaming around eight years ago with Call of Duty. My main reason for creating a Twitch account was to easily record my competitive matches and upload proof of victory without any hassle. Eventually, I fell in love with creating connections around the world and meeting new people.

Gradually, I switched from FPS games to a platformer game known as Super Mario Maker in March 2016. I became a partner streamer on Twitch, thanks to SMM, on September 9, 2016. After playing the game for a continuous year with no breaks, I inevitably got burnt out which led me to seek out other games.

A viewer recommended a game called "Arknights", which was a tower-defense anime-styled gacha game. Normally I am not into mobile games, but something about it piqued my interest. I enjoy strategy games, so connecting with this was fairly easy.

After I realized that Arknights was consuming my real life, leaving me with little to no free time, I decided it would be best to drop the game. However, my gacha addiction was still there. I immediately picked up another gacha game called "Epic 7" and instantly became hooked for another month or two. Despite having fun, I still felt like there was a void.

Epic 7 did not make me feel like I was part of the action. While playing it, I felt like a spectator. This is where Genshin Impact stepped in. Upon previewing the game, I was pleased to admit that everything about it seemed perfect. All the way from the music, to the scenery and the immersive combat. I knew then that Genshin Impact was going to be the last gacha game I would ever play.

Q. Unusual usernames are very usual in the gaming scenario; and your real name seems to be top secret! Is there a hidden story behind your quirky username? Would you like to share your real name with us?

My online username "Enviosity" stems from Anime. I was a fan of the anime "Fullmetal Alchemist: The Brotherhood''. The story revolved around the seven deadly sins, and the sin "Envy" called out to me and seemed the most relatable compared to the others. The rest was me just sticking a suffix at the end of "Envy" to make it seem like an actual name.

As far as my actual name, I would not like to disclose it now!

Q. Aside from Genshin Impact, are there any other games that you enjoy playing? What games did you play while growing up?

The earliest games I can remember playing, as far as consoles go, will be the SNES with The Tick, Donkey Kong Country 3, Kirby's Dreamland 3, etc. When it comes to handheld games, I was always a Pokemon fan and it was basically the only game I would want for my Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS.

My PC was never strong enough to handle games, so I would often find myself playing browser games and even Minesweeper and Solitaire.

Q. Being a full-time content creator comes with its own set of pros and cons. What is the best aspect about content creation? What set of challenges do you face when it comes to regular streaming?

I've noticed that with full-time content creation I am my own boss. I get to decide my streaming hours and everything to my convenience. The major downside to this, however, would be that my brain is never turned off and I am at a constant fight with myself to keep pushing out more content or thinking of more content ideas for either streaming or YouTube uploads.

With a standard 9-to-5 job, it is a lot easier to separate work and personal life. With streaming, at least for me, there is no off button. This is my biggest struggle and obstacle that I am still attempting to overcome.

Q. Game streaming and content creation requires time, patience and dedication. When you are not busy creating content, how do you like to invest your time?

I am very poor at managing my time. I discipline myself to ensure that I am streaming every single day without a break. When I am free, I like to spend time with my wife.

Q. You have quite a fan base on both YouTube and Twitch. Do you segregate the content depending on the platform? Which platform, out of these two, do you prefer and why?

Enviosity @Enviosity Hopefully with this whole Twitch leak incident viewers aren't harassing Streamers.Streamers display their sub count and viewers can just multiply that number by "x" to get the rough estimate.Combine that with all the huge giveaways I do monthly and you've connected the dots. Hopefully with this whole Twitch leak incident viewers aren't harassing Streamers.Streamers display their sub count and viewers can just multiply that number by "x" to get the rough estimate.Combine that with all the huge giveaways I do monthly and you've connected the dots.

If I have to compare YouTube and Twitch, I would heavily prefer Twitch. Growing up using Twitch as my primary platform, I learned to love the memes and the community that comes with it. I do not split my content from Twitch and YouTube, considering YouTube is the main reason why I grew so quickly with Genshin Impact.

Discoverability is best done on YouTube. I plan on not messing with the YouTube algorithm by uploading non-Genshin related content, however I always have the option of a second YouTube channel if the idea occurs.

Q. Genshin Impact is widely appreciated in the gaming community. Despite its strength, what is the one thing that you want to change in the game to make it more F2P friendly?

Enviosity @Enviosity I'm at a point where I'm very unmotivated to upload videos to YouTube (besides to my clips channel)Genshin Impact in its current state makes it worse because it feels like there's nothing to do besides log in, burn resin, do commissions and log out.I feel 2.2 will be the same I'm at a point where I'm very unmotivated to upload videos to YouTube (besides to my clips channel)Genshin Impact in its current state makes it worse because it feels like there's nothing to do besides log in, burn resin, do commissions and log out.I feel 2.2 will be the same

Currently, I don't like how the Weapon Banner system works. Even after some changes miHoYo has made, I still preach that the Weapon Banner should be off-limits to F2Ps and they should just focus on the characters they enjoy instead.

I have not wished a single time on the Weapon Banner and have no plans to ever do so. I'm thankful that miHoYo is giving us such great 4-Star weapons (Festering Desire, The Catch, Dodoco Tales, etc.), but I do wish 5-Star weapons were easier to obtain.

Q. Genshin Impact has just completed one year and there has been a lot of controversy about the first anniversary rewards given away by miHoYo. What is your opinion regarding this? Is there any suggestion that you would like to impart to the publisher?

I feel miHoYo could have taken a different route with the first anniversary rewards to please the fans. The rewards felt lazy as it was just a copy/paste from a previous Genshin event named "Lantern Rite". Without sounding entitled, miHoYo could have given us something more memorable in the game. I would have been happy with a custom skin, weapon, or even a name card. Anything for us players who were here to look back on the first-year anniversary.

Q. Genshin Impact is quite an immersive game in terms of action and the range of activities that players can indulge in. Which game do you think is the biggest competitor of Genshin in terms of action and gameplay?

I will be honest with you. Genshin Impact checks a LOT of boxes in terms of compatibility (playable on PS4-PS5, PC, mobile devices, etc.), beautiful scenery, phenomenal music, and immersive combat. Moreover, it is free-to-play on top of it all.

It is extremely hard to find a competitor for Genshin at the moment as I cannot see any other game currently providing what this title provides for me. Of course, everyone has their own opinions and could easily say they enjoy another game more. To me, this is my ideal game.

Q. Which Genshin Impact character will you never get bored of? Do you have a favorite element?

Kazuha is my favorite Genshin Impact character. His playstyle just feels so smooth and I honestly cannot see myself playing the game without having him in my party. Since he is an Anemo character, it is a plus for me, considering these characters in Genshin are more versatile in team comps and synergy.

Q. Genshin Impact has its fair share of powerful villains and monsters. What was your hardest boss fight while you were a beginner? What were the characters that you used?

The characters I've used the most starting out would be the original 7 characters - Aether/Lumine, Amber, Noelle, Kaeya, Lisa, Xiangling and Barbara. These are the seven characters that everyone in the game will obtain no matter when they start. Since I never wished on any Limited Character Banners, I've gotten comfortable with them for several early months.

Fortunately, boss fights were never really an issue for me. The only struggle I can remember having in Genshin Impact in the early stages was the original Spiral Abyss Floor 12. Thinking back on it, I probably spent around two weeks attempting to clear this for twelve hours every single day.

Q. Most content creators rely on massive investments, which are not affordable by F2Ps. What tips and tricks would you like to share with the aspiring streamers out there?

All I can say to any aspiring streamer of Genshin Impact is: Be Yourself. Being unique and original will help you in the long term rather than being a shadow of someone else. Just be your true self and hope for the best.

Edited by R. Elahi