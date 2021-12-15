"From visual design to their multifaceted personalities, characters are my favourite aspect of Genshin Impact": RedFlaim

Be it mobile gaming or PC gaming, Genshin Impact’s presence of a variety of platforms has enabled many players to enjoy all that it has to offer. With its latest win in The Game Awards 2021 (Best Mobile Game category), the gacha game is soaring higher than ever.

Genshin Impact has its fair share of content creators due to its omnipresence. While some players like to upload their streams, some of them make interesting content based on the different dimensions that the gacha game offers.

Anime enthusiast and Genshin Impact content creator RedFlaim explores different aspects of the game on his YouTube channel, which has over 10 million views. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, RedFlaim talks about his love for the characters of Genshin Impact, his take on the 1st-anniversary rewards, and more.

RedFlaim's take of Genshin Impact

Q. Genshin Impact is one of the most prominent gacha games out there. What do you love the most about it? What has your journey as a content creator been like?

RedFlaim: There’s certainly a lot to love about the game, especially things like the art style and music. However, my favourite aspect would have to be the characters. Everything about them has so much detail, ranging from the elements of their visual design to their multifaceted personalities and their interactions with other characters. I especially love finding out new things about the cultural inspirations that influenced each one.

Becoming a content creator for this game has definitely made it feel like I have a lot more responsibility placed on myself, yet it is so fun and rewarding. I am really thankful that the channel has seen so much success up to now.

Q. Genshin Impact’s recent win in The Game Awards 2021 (Best Mobile Game category) is a testimony to the fact that it is immensely popular on the mobile gaming platform. Have you ever played Genshin Impact on your mobile device? What is your take on the mobile game gacha community?

RedFlaim (Nick) @RedFlaim I can actually play Genshin on my phone now 😭😭



(I had an iPhone 7 before) I can actually play Genshin on my phone now 😭😭(I had an iPhone 7 before) https://t.co/xHQAl86NH9

RedFlaim: I recently played on my mobile for the first time since I finally upgraded my old iPhone 7 to a Google Pixel 6 Pro. It’s a lot more convenient to do daily commissions for sure! Genshin Impact’s availability on PC, console, and mobile is definitely a big part of the game’s success. Even though the different communities might not always be on the same wavelength, I’m glad they exist.

Q. Many YouTubers have quirky channel names. What inspired you to keep the name of your YouTube channel “RedFlaim”?

RedFlaim (Nick) @RedFlaim just realized the first time I got hooked on the gacha experience was back in 2013 when I bought only one of these capsules and got a shiny just realized the first time I got hooked on the gacha experience was back in 2013 when I bought only one of these capsules and got a shiny https://t.co/zsdxsRpFp1

RedFlaim: I know that most content creators have cool stories behind their screen names, but mine isn’t really like that. My old usernames used to always be way too long and unmemorable, so one day when I signed up for a game, I decided to make something more concise. Since my favourite colour is red and I’ve always liked the fire element from things like Pokemon and Avatar the Last Airbender, I decided I wanted “RedFlame.”

Obviously, I knew that it would be already taken everywhere, though, so I changed the spelling to “RedFlaim.”

Q. Your content reveals that you are great when it comes to finding out the minute details that most players miss. What has been your favourite discovery so far?

RedFlaim: My favourite minute detail isn’t really hidden, but it's also something most players won’t take the time to appreciate. I am really into the animations that play for each character after they attack, in which they reset to their default weapon stance. The animations usually get cancelled by spamming attacks or dashing around, so one does not notice them normally. My personal favourites are Hu Tao’s hand signs and Kazuha sheathing his sword.

Q. Your “Genshin Animation Broken Down by a Professional Martial Arts Tricker” is one of the most viewed videos on your channel. How many of these moves do you think will come in handy when it comes to fighting off people in real life? Since it was so enjoyable, can your viewers expect a Part 2 of this video?

RedFlaim: Well, considering that tricking is all about physically difficult feats that look flashy, I don’t think any of those moves have much practicality to them!

As for part 2, I can promise that it will be coming soon, but it’s taking a bit of time since we don’t want it to be in the exact same format. However, you can bet on it being another exciting watch!

Q. You have a full playlist dedicated to Character Lores. Which character’s lore did you find to be the most intriguing? Who is your favourite character?

RedFlaim: Despite me not using her much in the game, I really resonated with Keqing’s lore. The way she stays true to her own beliefs despite it causing others to look down on her is very noble. In terms of my favourite character in Genshin Impact overall, though, it would have to be Hu Tao. I think that the way her visual design, lore, and gameplay all revolve around the theme of life and death is so well executed. Her voice actresses (in each language) do a great job in portraying the different aspects of her personality.

Q. You recently went to the American HoYoFest and in your video, you explained that your experience was bitter-sweet. What was the best and the worst aspect of the fest?

RedFlaim: AnimeNYC was the first anime convention I’ve ever been to, so I don’t have anything to compare it to. As I mentioned in the video, I sadly had to wait in line for an absurd amount of time to buy some merchandise, but other than that, I had a great time. I loved seeing all the different cosplays of Genshin Impact’s various characters.

Q. Since Genshin Impact is so popular for its gripping boss fights, do you have a memorable boss defeating who was utterly satisfying?

RedFlaim: For me, Childe’s boss fight was the most memorable in Genshin Impact. The combination of the three different phases slowly building up, along with the intense background music, got my heart racing! The fight itself wasn’t that hard since it’s straightforward with no crazy mechanics to look out for, but that emotional experience was unforgettable.

Q. miHoYo has received quite a severe backlash with regard to the anniversary rewards. Since you have also made a video expressing your dissent, can you tell us how miHoYo could have done this differently? What other rewards could they have distributed to please the community?

RedFlaim: Aside from the obvious distribution of primogems or fates to wish with, I think there’s a lot they could have done to make the 1st anniversary of Genshin Impact feel more special. For example, I would have really liked exclusive items like a pet or name card. Most players would prefer something a bit more useful, like a free standard banner 5-star roll or a 4-star character of choice.

Q. Your YouTube channel is pretty close to reaching 100K subscribers. Do you have anything special planned for this milestone? What is your message to the Genshin Impact content creators who are also aiming for the silver YouTube plaque?

RedFlaim: I would say I do plan on dressing up as a certain fan-favourite Inazuman Fatui Harbinger in the future somehow, but other than that, I don’t have much planned. In my eyes, the best way I can give back to my viewers is simply by continuing to give them more Genshin Impact content to enjoy.

For other up and coming creators, my best advice is to make your content stand out using your individual strengths. Be consistent with your work!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar