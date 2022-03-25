7Sea BGMI Invitational: Teams, prize pool distribution, schedule, and more

7Sea Esports has announced a new BattleGrounds Mobile (BGMI) Invitational tournament. The new tournament named '7sea Invitational,' is produced by Skyesports, and will start from the 25 March. The nine-day-long tournament will see a total of 24 invited teams battling it out for a massive prize pool of $20,000.

The event is divided into two stages, Semifinals and Grandfinals. A total of 24 matches will be played during the four days Semifinals, taking place between 25 March to 29 March. The Grandfinals, which will be played across five days, is scheduled to begin on March 30.

The teams will be slotted into three groups of eight teams each in the Semifinals.

Invited teams for 7Sea BGMI Invitational

Group A

1) GodLike Esports

2) TSM

3) Revenant Esports

4) Chemin Esports

5) Team Forever

6) Blind Esports

7) Global Esports

8) Marcos Gaming

Group B

1) Team Soul

2) OR Esports

3) Team XO

4) Team Insane Esports

5) Walkouts

6) 8bIT

7) Rivalry Esports

8) Orangutan Esports

Group C

1) Skylightz Gaming

2) 7Sea Esports

3) Nigma Galaxy

4) Hyderabad Hydras

5) Enigma Gaming

6) Entity Gaming

7) Revenge Esports

8) Team XSpark

Prize pool distribution

The winners of the 7Sea BGMI Invitational will be awarded INR 610K ($8000) while the runner-up will get INR 305K ($4000). The MVP of the finals will be awarded a cash prize of $1000.

1st Place - $8000

2nd Place - $4000

3rd Place - $1500

4th to 8th Place - $700 Each

9th to 13th place - $300 Each

MVP - $1000

Team with the most kills - $500

Streaming details

The tournament will be streamed in seven different languages on the YouTube channel/Loco Channel of Skyesports and 7Sea Esports starting at 1:00 PM IST.

With all-pro teams participating, it will be interesting to see which team emerges as the champions of this invitational event. Team XO is in great form as they have won two consecutive third-party tournaments. The team also clinched Skyesports Grand Slam 2022 Season 1. GodLike Esports will have a good chance to get their momentum. The team had an average run in the last few months.

