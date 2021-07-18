7Sea Esports announces their Battlegrounds Mobile India roster

The arrival of Battlegrounds Mobile India has caused a huge stir in the Indian gaming and esports industry. With Krafton announcing the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021, organizations and players are pulling up their socks and preparing for the upcoming event.

Organizations from all around the world are also looking to invest in the Indian BGMI scene by hiring content creators and picking up Esports rosters.

The latest among the long list of organizations to enter Battlegrounds Mobile India is 7Sea Esports. The organization announced its roster today through its various social media pages.

7Sea Esports Battlegrounds Mobile India roster

1.) Prince (Meet Brahambhatt) - IGL

2.) SprayGod (Harsh Malik) - Filter

3.) Aladin (Taha Khamkar) - Assaulter

4.) Sarang (Sarang Deka) - Assaulter

The roster includes some veteran players from the Indian BGMI scene and some relatively new faces. Prince has been on the Indian scene since its inception. Having played for multiple teams including Indian Tiger, Element and Insane Esports, Prince brings a lot of experience to the table. His IGL'ing and assaulting skills are also world-class.

Prior to 7Sea Esports, SprayGod has been a part of Team Insane. He is an excellent all-around player and has shown his worth across various tournaments. While at Team Insane, he helped the team finish 5th in PMCO: Fall Split 2020 and qualify for the PMPL: Fall 2021 before the game was banned in the country.

Aladin was an integral part of GodLike Esports before the organization recently let go of their roster. The player is an excellent fragger and in red hot form now. He has also had the experience of competing at the highest level in PUBG Mobile Esports featuring in TeamIND and Inside out.

Sarang is a relatively new face in the Indian Battlegrounds Mobile India Esports scene. Having previously played in Particle7 and Enigma Gaming, Sarang's skill's as a fragger are world-class and so is his game sense. He too has been performing quite well in recent scrims and tournaments and will be an excellent addition to the team.

It will be interesting to see how the roster stacks up against the top teams in the country in the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India tournaments. Fans of both 7Sea Esports and the players will be counting on the roster to shine.

7Sea Esports is an Indian Esports organization whose parent company is Grapple Creation X. The organization has expanded into multiple countries, including Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The organization currently fields rosters for PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile.

Edited by Gautham Balaji