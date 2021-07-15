Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021: Format, schedule, and prize pool revealed

Battlegrounds Mobile India is a battle royale title created specifically to cater to the Indian market and was recently released for Android devices to an overwhelming response. Upon release, the title broke multiple records. Its first Esports tournament, The Launch Party, drew in huge viewership numbers.

In a recent development, Krafton, the parent company of Battlegrounds Mobile India, came through on its promise and announced the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021. This is an open tournament exclusively for India with a huge prize pool of ₹1 crore. The announcement was made via Krafton's social media platforms.

The registrations for the tournament will start from the 19th of July 2021 on the Battlegrounds Mobile India Esports website. Players registering must have a minimum age of 18 at the time of registration. Registered players should have reached Lvl 15 and Platinum tier in-game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series format (Image via BGMI)

Format and Schedule for the Battlegrounds Mobile India series

Stage 1: In-game Qualifiers ( 2nd August to 8th August 2021)

Registered teams will play 15 matches, out of which the 10 best matches will contribute to the overall score.

Stage 2: Online Qualifiers (17th August to 12th September 2021)

1024 teams will play in the online qualifiers, which will go on for almost a month. Post the online qualifiers, 64 teams will move towards the next stage.

Stage 3: Quarter Finals ( 16th September to 26th September 2021)

32 teams will advance towards the next round. Those 64 teams will battle for 10 days in the Quarter Finals.

Stage 4: Semi-Finals (30th September to 3rd October 2021)

Those 32 teams will face off in the Semi-Finals for four days. Eventually, 16 teams will qualify for the Grand Finals.

Stage 5: Grand-Finals (7th October to 10th October 2021)

These 16 teams will compete for the ultimate championship for four days.

The tournament winners will be awarded a whopping sum of ₹50 lakh, while the second and third-placed teams will get ₹25 and ₹10 lakhs, respectively.

It would be fascinating to see new pro teams emerge from the tournament, who will go head-to-head with the big names in the Battlegrounds Mobile India scene.

