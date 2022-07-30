PMWI 2022: Main Event and Afterparty Showdown prize pool distribution explored

PUBG Mobile fans worldwide are thrilled as PMWI 2022 kicks off in a couple of days in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Since the COVID-19, the event will welcome fans to the venue. Starting on August 11, it will feature two different stages, i.e., the Main Event (Week 1) and the Afterparty Showdown (Week 2).
From August 11 to 13, the Main Event will have 66.66% of the total prize pool, i.e., $2 million, while the remaining $1 million will be distributed in the Afterparty Showdown.
Prize Pool distribution for PMWI 2021
Main Event - $2 million
This week will feature 18 matches in three days spread across three maps; Erangel, Sanhok, and Miramar. The crown champion of the main event will be awarded 25% of the total prize pool, $500K.
The second and third ranked teams will get $300K and $160K in prize money. The fourth and fifth teams will receive $100K and $75K in prize money.
- 1st Place - $500K
- 2nd Place - $300K
- 3rd Place - $160K
- 4th Place - $100K
- 5th Place - $75K
- 6th Place - $55K
- 7th Place - 48K
- 8th Place - $44K
- 9th Place - $40K
- 10th Place - $37K
- 11th Place - $33K
- 12th Place - $30K
- 13th Place - $27K
- 14th Place - $25K
- 15th Place - $22K
- 16th Place - $20K
- 17th Place - $17K
- 18th Place - $15K
Participation rewards for each team in week 1: $25K
Afterparty Showdown - $1 million
The second week, from August 18 to 20, will feature only 12 teams following a new format. The 1st to 5th ranked teams from the Main Event will qualify for week 2, where they will compete alongside seven other teams. The winner will take home $60K, while the runner-up will be awarded $55K in prize money.
- 1st Place - $60K
- 2nd Place - $55K
- 3rd Place - $50K
- 4rth Place - $45K
- 5th Place - $40K
- 6th Place - $35K
- 7th Place - $30K
- 8th Place - $25K
- 9th Place - $20K
- 10th Place - $18K
- 11th Place - $15K
- 12th Place - $13K
Both the weeks will be live-streamed on PUBG MOBILE Esports’ YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels at 2:00 PM Riyadh local time, 4:30 PM IST.
This year, Tencent will conduct two global tournaments with a massive prize pool of $7 million, which includes the PMWI ($3 million) and the PMGC 2022 ($4 million).