PMWI 2022: Main Event and Afterparty Showdown prize pool distribution explored

PUBG Mobile fans worldwide are thrilled as PMWI 2022 kicks off in a couple of days in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Since the COVID-19, the event will welcome fans to the venue. Starting on August 11, it will feature two different stages, i.e., the Main Event (Week 1) and the Afterparty Showdown (Week 2).

From August 11 to 13, the Main Event will have 66.66% of the total prize pool, i.e., $2 million, while the remaining $1 million will be distributed in the Afterparty Showdown.

Prize Pool distribution for PMWI 2021

Main Event - $2 million

This week will feature 18 matches in three days spread across three maps; Erangel, Sanhok, and Miramar. The crown champion of the main event will be awarded 25% of the total prize pool, $500K.

The second and third ranked teams will get $300K and $160K in prize money. The fourth and fifth teams will receive $100K and $75K in prize money.

1st Place - $500K

2nd Place - $300K

3rd Place - $160K

4th Place - $100K

5th Place - $75K

6th Place - $55K

7th Place - 48K

8th Place - $44K

9th Place - $40K

10th Place - $37K

11th Place - $33K

12th Place - $30K

13th Place - $27K

14th Place - $25K

15th Place - $22K

16th Place - $20K

17th Place - $17K

18th Place - $15K

Participation rewards for each team in week 1: $25K

Afterparty Showdown - $1 million

The second week, from August 18 to 20, will feature only 12 teams following a new format. The 1st to 5th ranked teams from the Main Event will qualify for week 2, where they will compete alongside seven other teams. The winner will take home $60K, while the runner-up will be awarded $55K in prize money.

1st Place - $60K

2nd Place - $55K

3rd Place - $50K

4rth Place - $45K

5th Place - $40K

6th Place - $35K

7th Place - $30K

8th Place - $25K

9th Place - $20K

10th Place - $18K

11th Place - $15K

12th Place - $13K

Both the weeks will be live-streamed on PUBG MOBILE Esports’ YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels at 2:00 PM Riyadh local time, 4:30 PM IST.

This year, Tencent will conduct two global tournaments with a massive prize pool of $7 million, which includes the PMWI ($3 million) and the PMGC 2022 ($4 million).

