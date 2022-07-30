Create
Notifications

PMWI 2022: Main Event and Afterparty Showdown prize pool distribution explored

PMWI 2022 is set to start on August 11 (Image via PUBG Mobile)
PMWI 2022 is set to start on August 11 (Image via PUBG Mobile)
Gametube
Gametube
OFFICIAL
Modified Jul 30, 2022 05:47 PM IST

PUBG Mobile fans worldwide are thrilled as PMWI 2022 kicks off in a couple of days in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Since the COVID-19, the event will welcome fans to the venue. Starting on August 11, it will feature two different stages, i.e., the Main Event (Week 1) and the Afterparty Showdown (Week 2).

From August 11 to 13, the Main Event will have 66.66% of the total prize pool, i.e., $2 million, while the remaining $1 million will be distributed in the Afterparty Showdown.

Prize Pool distribution for PMWI 2021

Main Event - $2 million

This week will feature 18 matches in three days spread across three maps; Erangel, Sanhok, and Miramar. The crown champion of the main event will be awarded 25% of the total prize pool, $500K.

The second and third ranked teams will get $300K and $160K in prize money. The fourth and fifth teams will receive $100K and $75K in prize money.

  • 1st Place - $500K
  • 2nd Place - $300K
  • 3rd Place - $160K
  • 4th Place - $100K
  • 5th Place - $75K
  • 6th Place - $55K
  • 7th Place - 48K
  • 8th Place - $44K
  • 9th Place - $40K
  • 10th Place - $37K
  • 11th Place - $33K
  • 12th Place - $30K
  • 13th Place - $27K
  • 14th Place - $25K
  • 15th Place - $22K
  • 16th Place - $20K
  • 17th Place - $17K
  • 18th Place - $15K

Participation rewards for each team in week 1: $25K

🔥2022 PMWI WEEK 1 will kick off from Aug 11 to Aug 13! Cheer for your favorite teams!!🥳Download PUBG MOBILE: pubgmobile.live/esports ▶️Follow Us👉youtube.com/PUBGMOBILEEspo…👉instagram.com/ESPORTSPUBGMOB…👉facebook.com/PUBGMESPORTSOF…#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #2022PMWI #OWNTHECIRCLE https://t.co/ynT4MUb4d3

Afterparty Showdown - $1 million

The second week, from August 18 to 20, will feature only 12 teams following a new format. The 1st to 5th ranked teams from the Main Event will qualify for week 2, where they will compete alongside seven other teams. The winner will take home $60K, while the runner-up will be awarded $55K in prize money.

  • 1st Place - $60K
  • 2nd Place - $55K
  • 3rd Place - $50K
  • 4rth Place - $45K
  • 5th Place - $40K
  • 6th Place - $35K
  • 7th Place - $30K
  • 8th Place - $25K
  • 9th Place - $20K
  • 10th Place - $18K
  • 11th Place - $15K
  • 12th Place - $13K
Also Read Story Continues below
🥳More details about 2022 PMWI AFTERPARTY SHOWDOWN FORMAT! Lineup: Top 5 from Main Tournament, 6 teams from regions, 1 special invite! Stay tuned on the way to Afterparty showdown! Download PUBG MOBILE: pubgmobile.live/esports#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #2022PMWI #OWNTHECIRCLE https://t.co/5lWvE1u8H6

Both the weeks will be live-streamed on PUBG MOBILE Esports’ YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels at 2:00 PM Riyadh local time, 4:30 PM IST.

This year, Tencent will conduct two global tournaments with a massive prize pool of $7 million, which includes the PMWI ($3 million) and the PMGC 2022 ($4 million).

Edited by Srijan Sen

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...