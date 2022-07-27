PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022: Main tournament and afterparty showdown dates and formats explored

PUBG Mobile fans from around the world are excited that the 2022 World Invitational (PMWI) is scheduled to be held next month. Taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the event starts on August 11. It will be played in two stages, i.e., the Main Event and the Afterparty Showdwom.

Tencent has announced that a total of $3 million (around 24 crore INR) will be awarded as prize money. Furthermore, it will be contested on the Sony Xperia smartphone. Take a look at the details.

PMWI 2022 Main event teams and format

With this Main Event, the top 18 teams from around the world will compete in 18 matches for the title and a prize pool of $2 million. Taking place from August 11 to 13, the event will last three days. As usual, the team with the most points will be crowned champion. The top five sides will qualify for the Afterparty.

World Invitational Main Event format (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Aton Esports (LATAM) Back2Back (North America) Box Gaming (Vietnam) Denizbank Wildcats (Turkiye) Donuts USG (Japan) Damwon Gaming (South Korea) Morph GGG (Indonesia) Nigma Galaxy (Arabia) Regan.S Gaming (China) Stalwart Esports (South Asia) Team Falcons ( Special Invite) Team Soul (India) TJB Esports EU (Western Europe) Vampire Esports (Thailand) Virtual Gaming Squad ( Africa) Vivo Keyd (Brazil) 4Rivals (MY/SG/PH) 52 Esports (Pakistan)

PMWI 2022 Afterparty Showdown teams and format

The following weekend, Tencent will hold an afterparty event in which the top five teams from the Main Event will compete against seven other sides selected through fan voting, special invites or by winning an event. This phase will take place from August 18 to 20 and will include a prize pool of $1 million.

PMWI Afterparty format (Image via PUBG Mobile)

7SEA Esports (India) One special invited team Deadeyes Guys (South Asia) Bigetron RA (South East Asia) RA’AD (Middle East and Africa) Alpha 7 Esports ( Americas) S2G Esports (Europe) Main Event #1 Main Event #2 Main Event #3 Main Event #4 Main Event #5

Fans can catch the action exclusively on the YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports.

From India, Team Soul qualified by winning the BMPS 2022, while 7Sea claimed their berth by winning the BGMI Showdown 2022. Fans will be hoping for an exciting competition as the best teams from 18 different countries/regions will compete against each other.

Each side will hope to lift the trophy and fulfill their fans' expectations.

