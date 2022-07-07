Create
PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) Afterparty Showdown teams, voting process, and more

PMWI 2022 boasts a huge $3 million prize pool (Image via PUBG Mobile)
Modified Jul 07, 2022 04:48 PM IST

The PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022, a huge $3 million LAN event, is all set to take place in August. The event follows a different format compared to the previous edition. Top teams from all PUBG Mobile competitive regions will participate in the prestigious tournament.

The 2022 PMWI will be held over two three-day events, the Main Event and the Afterparty Showdown. The first week, called the Main event, will have a total of 18-invited teams and will take place from August 11 to 13. Two out of the total prize pool ($3 million) will be allocated in the first week.

2022 PMWI is coming! Are you ready for this long-awaited OFFLINE event!📍Venue: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia💲Prize pool: $3M USD Official Partner: @Gamers8GG @ESLPUBGMOBILE @sonyxperia Download PUBG MOBILE: pubgmobile.live/esports#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #2022PMWI #OWNTHECIRCLE https://t.co/CutiNJf7rZ

The second week, i.e., the Afterparty Showdown, will feature 12 teams and have a prize pool of $1 million. The top five teams from the first week's overall standings will advance to the second week, while six teams will be chosen from all six major regions. Apart from these 11 teams, the Afterparty Showdown will have a special invited team.

🥳More details about 2022 PMWI AFTERPARTY SHOWDOWN FORMAT! Lineup: Top 5 from Main Tournament, 6 teams from regions, 1 special invite! Stay tuned on the way to Afterparty showdown! Download PUBG MOBILE: pubgmobile.live/esports#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #2022PMWI #OWNTHECIRCLE https://t.co/5lWvE1u8H6

In the second week, five out of six teams will be selected through the in-game voting, which will take place between July 8 and July 10. A team from India will also be making it to PMWI and will be chosen from a tournament organized by Krafton later this month.

Tencent reveals PMWI Afterparty Showdown teams name for voting

Fans will get a chance to vote for their favorite professional teams from the Americas, South East Asia, MENA, South Asia, and Europe. Every day from July 8 to 10, players can log in to PUBG MOBILE and complete missions to earn voting tickets and vote for their favorite regional teams.

Tencent also revealed the selected-teams name for voting in which fans will select one team from each region. Each region will have a total of 20 chosen teams to vote for the PMWI Afterparty Showdown, and the teams are:

MENA

  1. Conqueror
  2. R8
  3. NASR Esports
  4. OOREDOO THUNDERS
  5. Twisted Minds
  6. TRIPLE E-SPORTS
  7. 90TH MINUTE
  8. YaLLa Esports
  9. MAJOR PRIDE
  10. ROAD TO GLORY
  11. RA'AD
  12. POWR ESPORT
  13. INTRUDER
  14. SLIME 4KT
  15. Team Myths
  16. Team Umbra
  17. G3 Temper
  18. Cryptics
  19. Master Esports
  20. Super Young Stars

South Asia

  1. Team TUF
  2. I8 ESPORTS
  3. The Grounders
  4. R3GICIDE
  5. Free Style
  6. MetershotxSKY Esports
  7. Quantum Rage
  8. Team QWERTY
  9. Deadeyes Guys
  10. Trained To Kill
  11. IHC ESPORTS
  12. JyanMaara Esports
  13. Skylightz Gaming
  14. SEAL ESPORTS
  15. DRS Gaming
  16. HIGH VOLTAGE
  17. PHANTOM ESPORTS
  18. RAW Esports
  19. 7Sea Esports
  20. Vibes Esports

Southeast Asia

  1. EVOS REBORN
  2. Rex Regum Qeon RYU
  3. Bigetron Red Aliens
  4. NFT ESPORTS
  5. VOIN VICTORY
  6. D’Xavier
  7. BN UNITED
  8. Talent Esport
  9. Like Glue Gaming
  10. Eagle Esports
  11. BACON TIME
  12. TEM Entertainment
  13. HAIL Esports TH
  14. The Infinity
  15. FaZe Clan
  16. DINGOZ ESPORTS
  17. Farang Lejund
  18. HOMEBOIS
  19. GENEXUS
  20. RSG

Europe

  1. Kaos Next Rüya
  2. Beşiktaş Esports
  3. S2G Esports
  4. Getso Esports
  5. Surreal Esports
  6. Fire Flux Esports
  7. Regnum Carya Esports
  8. Papara SuperMassive Blaze
  9. Fenerbahçe Espor
  10. GoodGuys
  11. Giants Gaming
  12. Eastern Stars
  13. GAME-LORD
  14. XTEAM
  15. Clear Vision Esports
  16. PENTA
  17. 4 Romanian Men
  18. BIG
  19. FTYeSportsKodio
  20. SUPER YOUNG ROSTER

Americas

  1. INFLUENCE RAGE
  2. ALPHA 7 ESPORTS
  3. LOOPS ESPORTS
  4. INTZ
  5. Honored Souls
  6. Rise Esports
  7. Storm Gaming
  8. QUICK REVENGE
  9. Buluc Chabtan
  10. Mezexis Dreams
  11. All Glory
  12. Golden Eagles esports
  13. INFINITY
  14. Furious Gaming
  15. Nova Esports
  16. The Chosen
  17. Knights
  18. Boring Protocol
  19. Mezexis Esports NA
  20. Lazarus

The PMWI will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and is set to be the first global tournament of PUBG Mobile for 2022. Teams will be eager to play in the official LAN event after a long time. The tournament will be livestreamed on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

