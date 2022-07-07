PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) Afterparty Showdown teams, voting process, and more

The PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022, a huge $3 million LAN event, is all set to take place in August. The event follows a different format compared to the previous edition. Top teams from all PUBG Mobile competitive regions will participate in the prestigious tournament.

The 2022 PMWI will be held over two three-day events, the Main Event and the Afterparty Showdown. The first week, called the Main event, will have a total of 18-invited teams and will take place from August 11 to 13. Two out of the total prize pool ($3 million) will be allocated in the first week.

The second week, i.e., the Afterparty Showdown, will feature 12 teams and have a prize pool of $1 million. The top five teams from the first week's overall standings will advance to the second week, while six teams will be chosen from all six major regions. Apart from these 11 teams, the Afterparty Showdown will have a special invited team.

In the second week, five out of six teams will be selected through the in-game voting, which will take place between July 8 and July 10. A team from India will also be making it to PMWI and will be chosen from a tournament organized by Krafton later this month.

Tencent reveals PMWI Afterparty Showdown teams name for voting

Fans will get a chance to vote for their favorite professional teams from the Americas, South East Asia, MENA, South Asia, and Europe. Every day from July 8 to 10, players can log in to PUBG MOBILE and complete missions to earn voting tickets and vote for their favorite regional teams.

Tencent also revealed the selected-teams name for voting in which fans will select one team from each region. Each region will have a total of 20 chosen teams to vote for the PMWI Afterparty Showdown, and the teams are:

MENA

Conqueror R8 NASR Esports OOREDOO THUNDERS Twisted Minds TRIPLE E-SPORTS 90TH MINUTE YaLLa Esports MAJOR PRIDE ROAD TO GLORY RA'AD POWR ESPORT INTRUDER SLIME 4KT Team Myths Team Umbra G3 Temper Cryptics Master Esports Super Young Stars

South Asia

Team TUF I8 ESPORTS The Grounders R3GICIDE Free Style MetershotxSKY Esports Quantum Rage Team QWERTY Deadeyes Guys Trained To Kill IHC ESPORTS JyanMaara Esports Skylightz Gaming SEAL ESPORTS DRS Gaming HIGH VOLTAGE PHANTOM ESPORTS RAW Esports 7Sea Esports Vibes Esports

Southeast Asia

EVOS REBORN Rex Regum Qeon RYU Bigetron Red Aliens NFT ESPORTS VOIN VICTORY D’Xavier BN UNITED Talent Esport Like Glue Gaming Eagle Esports BACON TIME TEM Entertainment HAIL Esports TH The Infinity FaZe Clan DINGOZ ESPORTS Farang Lejund HOMEBOIS GENEXUS RSG

Europe

Kaos Next Rüya Beşiktaş Esports S2G Esports Getso Esports Surreal Esports Fire Flux Esports Regnum Carya Esports Papara SuperMassive Blaze Fenerbahçe Espor GoodGuys Giants Gaming Eastern Stars GAME-LORD XTEAM Clear Vision Esports PENTA 4 Romanian Men BIG FTYeSportsKodio SUPER YOUNG ROSTER

Americas

INFLUENCE RAGE ALPHA 7 ESPORTS LOOPS ESPORTS INTZ Honored Souls Rise Esports Storm Gaming QUICK REVENGE Buluc Chabtan Mezexis Dreams All Glory Golden Eagles esports INFINITY Furious Gaming Nova Esports The Chosen Knights Boring Protocol Mezexis Esports NA Lazarus

The PMWI will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and is set to be the first global tournament of PUBG Mobile for 2022. Teams will be eager to play in the official LAN event after a long time. The tournament will be livestreamed on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

